Beaufort, NC

These jobs are hiring in Beaufort — and they let you set your own schedule

Beaufort News Watch
 7 days ago

(Beaufort, NC) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Beaufort-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

1. Dishwasher prep cook

🏛️ Black Sheep Beaufort

📍 Beaufort, NC

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Black Sheep Beaufort, is seeking full time and part time energetic and creative dishwashers and prep cooks. Our menu consists of brick oven pizzas, sandwiches and appetizers. No day is ever the same ...

2. Sales Associate

🏛️ Bills Pet Shop

📍 Havelock, NC

💰 $8 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Bill's Pet Shop in Havelock is looking for part time help with the possibility of becoming full time. We are looking for an applicant that is enthusiastic, dependable, hard working, and trustworthy

3. Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) $50.57+/HR + Next Day Pay

🏛️ ShiftMed

📍 Swansboro, NC

💰 $50 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The future of nursing is now! If you're a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) you can now easily add part time work into your unpredictable schedule or find full-time nursing positions when you join the ...

4. Sales Representative - no income cap $1500+ per week

🏛️ The Weiner Group

📍 Beaufort, NC

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Would you like to control your income instead of someone else controlling it? Do you like the idea of creating your own schedule? Are you ready to build your future instead of someone else's? Are you ...

Beaufort, NC
With Beaufort News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

