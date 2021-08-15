Cancel
Mcalester, OK

These Mcalester companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Posted by 
 7 days ago

(Mcalester, OK) These companies are hiring Mcalester residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!

1. Entry Level Sales Representative

🏛️ Altitude Development Group

📍 Mcalester, OK

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Altitude is growing, and we are looking for a high achiever who loves helping people, has an ownership mindset, and will thrive in a B2B sales role. This would be an ideal fit if you enjoy being out ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Cook (PT) McAlester Trophy's

🏛️ Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma

📍 Mcalester, OK

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description Job Purpose or Objective(s): The Cook 1 is an entry level position and works under the guidance of the Sous Chef to maintains standards established by the Executive Chef for the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Mcalester, OK

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Truck Driver Home Weekly 800 to 1400 per week Recent Grads Okay

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Mcalester, OK

💰 $1,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Details Pay $800 to $1400 per week Home Weekly Runs - (Recent Grads Welcome to this position, will be will a trainer for 3 to 4 weeks - Regional Routes) Available Trucks 2018 to 2021 M5W Transport ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Mcalester, OK
ABOUT

With Mcalester Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

