These Mcalester companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary
(Mcalester, OK) These companies are hiring Mcalester residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!
1. Entry Level Sales Representative
🏛️ Altitude Development Group
📍 Mcalester, OK
💰 $250,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Altitude is growing, and we are looking for a high achiever who loves helping people, has an ownership mindset, and will thrive in a B2B sales role. This would be an ideal fit if you enjoy being out ...
2. Cook (PT) McAlester Trophy's
🏛️ Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma
📍 Mcalester, OK
💰 $13 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Description Job Purpose or Objective(s): The Cook 1 is an entry level position and works under the guidance of the Sous Chef to maintains standards established by the Executive Chef for the ...
3. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required
🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads
📍 Mcalester, OK
💰 $8,000 monthly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...
4. Truck Driver Home Weekly 800 to 1400 per week Recent Grads Okay
🏛️ M5W Transport
📍 Mcalester, OK
💰 $1,400 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Details Pay $800 to $1400 per week Home Weekly Runs - (Recent Grads Welcome to this position, will be will a trainer for 3 to 4 weeks - Regional Routes) Available Trucks 2018 to 2021 M5W Transport ...
