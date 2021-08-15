Cancel
Charleston, MS

Job alert: These Charleston jobs are accepting applications

Charleston News Beat
Charleston News Beat
 7 days ago

(CHARLESTON, MS) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Charleston.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Charleston:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22NRsa_0bSO9NSz00

1. Insurance Broker Earn ($20k+ Monthly)

🏛️ Family First Life

📍 Tutwiler, MS

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Family First Life aka "The Rogue IMO" is hiring licensed and non licensed life insurance agents throughout Tutwiler MS and the surrounding area. Not currently a licensed agent? We offer a free pre ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Charleston, MS

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Now Hiring for BorgWarner - GENERAL ASSEMBLY - ALL SHIFTS!!

🏛️ Human Technologies, Inc.

📍 Water Valley, MS

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assembly Line Positions and Manufacturing Jobs $100 BONUS!! ! (Eligible after 60 days on assignment for associates with two points or less**) $11-$13.50 Water Valley, MS HTI is currently looking for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Administrative Manager

🏛️ Trade Force Staffing Solutions

📍 Ruleville, MS

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for an Administrative Manager to work at a construction site in Ruleville Mississippi Job duties include collecting paperwork and id's from onboarding employees Managing the clock in and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Entry Level Sales, Online Training From Top Performers, No Exp Req

🏛️ RNA - Virtual Division

📍 Clarksdale, MS

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for the ability to work from home ? If so, we would love to talk to you about our open positions nationwide! As we see an increased demand from the public to protect themselves or ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $3042 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Clarksdale, MS

💰 $3,042 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Clarksdale, MS. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 09/07/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,808 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Clarksdale, MS

💰 $2,808 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Clarksdale, Mississippi. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,772 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Clarksdale, MS

💰 $2,772 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedPro Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Clarksdale, Mississippi. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Grenada, MS

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Production Worker Assembler

🏛️ High Time Products, LLC

📍 Clarksdale, MS

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Production Worker Assembler to become an integral part of our team! You will perform assembly line tasks as well as identify areas of improvement to increase efficiency

Click Here to Apply Now

Charleston News Beat

ABOUT

With Charleston News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

