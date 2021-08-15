Cancel
Philomath, OR

Get hired! Job openings in and around Philomath

Philomath Dispatch
Philomath Dispatch
 7 days ago

(PHILOMATH, OR) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Philomath.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Philomath:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tcUyf_0bSO9MaG00

1. Registered Nurse - Renal Dialysis - Travel - (Dialysis RN)

🏛️ American Mobile Healthcare

📍 Lebanon, OR

💰 $1,410 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

& Requirements Registered Nurse - Renal Dialysis - (Dialysis RN) StartDate: ASAP Available Shifts: 12 D/E/N Pay Rate: $1279.62 - 1410.19 This outstanding Dialysis unit, based in exciting Lebanon is ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Need CDL Truck Driver, 08/15/2021, Average $63,251/Year, $5k Sign-On

🏛️ TWT Refrigerated Service

📍 Corvallis, OR

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Refrigerated Truck Drivers Average $63,251 Yearly - $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Excellent Benefits Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional Routes Available * Great Home ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Stormwater Collection System Specialist

🏛️ Valued Advertiser

📍 Corvallis, OR

💰 $33 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

($26.36 - $33.51 per hour). Performs duties in alignment with requirements set forth by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Environmental Protection Agency to protect public health and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. B2B Sales Representative / Outside Sales

🏛️ New System Laundry LLC

📍 Salem, OR

💰 $68,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We offer a Sales Representative: * $925/week base pay plus commission ($58k to $68k annually) * Medical / dental / vision / life insurance * Company vehicle or $400 car allowance (if no vehicle ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Direct Support Professional / Caregiver

🏛️ Full Life

📍 Albany, OR

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

LOOKING TO FILL POSITIONS IN THE EUGENE/SALEM AREA!!!! You will be working with individuals who have developmental and other disabilities who need assistance with daily tasks. You will provide and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Cook - Full Time

🏛️ Corvallis Caring Place

📍 Corvallis, OR

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Corvallis Caring Place Assisted Living is seeking a Cook to join us in serving our wonderful senior residents! Current opening for 4 shifts per week with potential for additional days. Benefits ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Maintenance Technician

🏛️ C & R Real Estate

📍 Albany, OR

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description: Our goal is to create a place where employees are respected, where customer service is our top priority, where success and results are part of our life, and where people can have fun

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Call Center Credit Representative

🏛️ PROFESSIONAL

📍 Harrisburg, OR

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We help people take control of their finances. At Professional Credit, we care a lot about how our team interacts with consumers. Every conversation should be as positive and productive as possible

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Administrative Assistant

🏛️ Kelly

📍 Albany, OR

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Title: Administrative Assistant Pay Rate: $18.00/hr Shift: Monday - Friday 8am-5pm Location: Albany, OR Position Details: The Branch Administrative Assistant performs multiple tasks ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Registered Nurse - Renal Dialysis - Travel - (Dialysis RN)

🏛️ American Mobile Healthcare

📍 Corvallis, OR

💰 $1,267 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

& Requirements Registered Nurse - Renal Dialysis - (Dialysis RN) StartDate: 08/31/2021Available Shifts: 12 D/E/N Pay Rate: $1149.77 - 1267.09 Responsible for performing safe, quality nursing care to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Philomath Dispatch

Philomath Dispatch

Philomath, OR
ABOUT

With Philomath Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

