Ronda, NC

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Ronda

Ronda Today
Ronda Today
 7 days ago

(RONDA, NC) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Ronda companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Ronda:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRVQW_0bSO9LhX00

1. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,929 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Elkin, NC

💰 $2,929 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Elkin, North Carolina. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 North Wilkesboro, NC

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

3. Digital Marketing Manager

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Elkin, NC

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This Jobot Job is hosted by: Steven Zacharias Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and sending us your resume. Salary: $70,000 - $90,000 per year A bit about us: We are a ...

4. Technical Operations Trainer

🏛️ Kelly

📍 Statesville, NC

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Kelly Services® has been providing outstanding employment opportunities to the most talented individuals in the marketplace. We are proud to offer a temporary opportunity to work as a Technical ...

5. Order Selector - Start at $17/Hour - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Freshpoint - Charlotte, NC - Order Selector

📍 Statesville, NC

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

FRESHPOINT IS NOW HIRING Warehouse Order Selectors in Charlotte, NC Pay Starts at $17/Hour Pay for Performance Full Benefits Package including Medical/Dental/Vision/Life & more About Freshpoint: We ...

6. Entry Level Desktop Support

🏛️ Per Scholas

📍 North Wilkesboro, NC

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Entry Level Desktop IT Support READ BEFORE YOU APPLY! Opportunity: Per Scholas is helping to source candidates for multiple full-time Deskside Support positions with our employer partners looking to ...

7. Travel Nurse - RN - OR - Operating Room - $2176 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Elkin, NC

💰 $2,176 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Operating Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Elkin, NC. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: 09/13/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2176 ...

8. Dedicated Truck Driver Up to $109K/yr. CDL-A Required!

🏛️ C.R. England, Inc.

📍 Ronda, NC

💰 $109,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediately Hiring for Dedicated Routes! If you're looking for a set route, then look no further--a Dedicated Lane is right for you! As a Dedicated truck driver, you'll haul loads for a local company ...

9. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,032 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Elkin, NC

💰 $2,032 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Aequor Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Elkin, North Carolina. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline: RN  ...

10. Travel Nurse - Med/Surg RN - Elkins, NC

🏛️ General Healthcare Resources - Travel Nursing

📍 Elkin, NC

💰 $1,741 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Travel Med/Surg Registered Nurse (RN) assignment in Elkin, NC!! Earn $1,741/weekly gross pay for this Med/Surg nursing position while living in Elkin, NC!! Job Details * 36 hours week: * $1,741 ...

