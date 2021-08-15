Cancel
Witter, AR

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Witter

Posted by 
Witter News Beat
Witter News Beat
 7 days ago

(WITTER, AR) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Witter.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Witter:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tcUyf_0bSO9I3M00

1. Life Insurance Sales Representative

🏛️ Family First Life Breakthrough

📍 Fayetteville, AR

💰 $400,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***** ***** ***** ***** ***** ***** ***** ***** ***** Six Figures First Year! Do you have the drive, ambition, and tenacity to make $120k-$500k/year but lacking the right opportunity? Are you accountable, coachable, and possess a positive mental ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Owner Operator Truck Driver

🏛️ Oxen Logistics

📍 Fayetteville, AR

💰 $7,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

****** must have own truck ( owner operator / small fleet owners )***** Oxen Logistics, LLC is here to make the life of independent owner operators and small fleet owners easier. We are a one stop shop so ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Nurse - ICU RN - Fayetteville, AR

🏛️ General Healthcare Resources - Travel Nursing

📍 Fayetteville, AR

💰 $4,700 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Travel ICU Registered Nurse (RN) #1 Hospital in Arkansas! Start your next travel opportunity with this great Registered Nurse (RN) position in Fayetteville, AR. Job Details * Weekly gross pay OVER ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Termite Technician Trainee

🏛️ Terminix

📍 Fayetteville, AR

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

For more than 85 years, Terminix has built a reputation as one of the nation's leading providers of termite and pest control services, safeguarding over 3 million homes and businesses against all ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Blender Operator C2 3rd Shift

🏛️ Tyson Mexican Original, Inc.

📍 Fayetteville, AR

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This position starts at $14.40/hr. with a shift increase of .35 for second and .50 for third shift. If you are looking to make an impact in a meaningful way, join us at Tyson Foods where we are ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Shipping/Receiving Team Member (Part-Time)

🏛️ B-Unlimited

📍 Fayetteville, AR

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

THE B-TEAM We're so glad you're interested in joining our team! To find out more about who we are and what we do, Our Values: (aka expectations) - All B-Unlimited team members should possess: * Great ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Get hired today! Customer Care Advocate - Work At Home

🏛️ EVERISE

📍 Fayetteville, AR

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring aggressively, and have recruiters on standby to interview you anytime between 9:00 am to 6:00 pm Eastern Standard Time (though we are hiring in more than just eastern time zones ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Arvest- Jonesboro

📍 Springdale, AR

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Associate can be located anywhere in the Arvest four-state footprint. (AR, KS, MO, OK) after the initial 120 day training period. Flexibility required Monday thru Friday 7 am to 8 pm and some ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Clerical Work

🏛️ Penmac Staffing

📍 Berryville, AR

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Penmac is accepting applications for a Clerical position that must have experience with quick books. It is a full-time, temporary position in the Berryville area. All applicants must complete ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Virtual Insurance Sales (WE TRAIN)

🏛️ The Price Group

📍 Fayetteville, AR

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Senior Life Insurance Company is doing a nationwide recruiting search for life insurance agents. Besides our amazing compensation plan, there are many other benefits to joining Senior Life. The ...

Click Here to Apply Now

ABOUT

With Witter News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

