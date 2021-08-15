Cancel
Baton Rouge, LA

These Baton Rouge companies are looking for workers to start immediately

Baton Rouge Voice
(Baton Rouge, LA) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Baton Rouge-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.

1. Appointment Setter

🏛️ USHA - Baton Rouge (TMN-BR)

📍 Denham Springs, LA

💰 $106,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Getting USA Back to Work: If you are in an industry that is effecting your ability to earn and you are wondering what you are going to do, our office is looking to fill immediate part-time to ...

2. Dock Supervisor Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr

🏛️ Softproinc

📍 Baton Rouge, LA

💰 $36 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $36/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dock Supervisor

3. Manufacturing

🏛️ Adecco

📍 Port Allen, LA

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Immediately for Manufacturing jobs at CTDI, minimum 1-year production experience preferred, but not required. Weekly pay starting at $10.00-10.50 per hour, openings on multiple shifts. Apply ...

4. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Earn up to $130K a Year!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Baton Rouge, LA

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Flatbed Drivers! Earn up to $130,000/yr or more! CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 877-890-9882 Western Express has immediate openings for company drivers and driver trainers in ...

With Baton Rouge Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

