Twin Valley, MN

Ready for a change? These Twin Valley jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
Twin Valley News Alert
Twin Valley News Alert
 7 days ago

(TWIN VALLEY, MN) Companies in Twin Valley are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Twin Valley:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t23iS_0bSO9GHu00

1. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Ulen, MN

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Ulen, Minnesota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: ASAP

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Traveling Reset Merchandiser

🏛️ RESOURCE PLUS OF NORTH FLORIDA INC

📍 Hitterdal, MN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Resource Plus is seeking traveling store setup personnel for fixture installation and merchandising projects. * Must work well on a crew in a retail setting * Must be prepared to travel for extended ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Diesel Technician - Earn $24.90/Hour + $8,500 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Sysco - North Dakota Diesel Technician

📍 Gary, MN

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring Diesel Technicians Earn $24.90/Hour + $8,500 Sign-On Bonus We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and professionally, to contribute to the success of a dynamic ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Warehouse Order Selector - Earn $19.74/Hour + Incentives

🏛️ Sysco - Fargo, ND - Warehouse Order Selector

📍 Felton, MN

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

SYSCO IS NOW HIRING Warehouse Order Selectors in Fargo, ND! Start at $19.74/Hour + Incentives Paid Vacation, Sick Time, and Floating Holidays After 90 Days Full Benefit Package Including Medical ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Caregivers / CNAs / HHAs / PCAs **FULL TIME AND PART TIME** $15-$30/hr

🏛️ Griswold Home Care

📍 Glyndon, MN

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Griswold Home Care is hiring caregivers, companions, home health aides, personal care aides and certified nursing assistants (CNAs) across the area! Part-time, full-time and hourly shifts are ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Earn $15 - $32/hr delivering packages with Amazon Flex

🏛️ Amazon Flex

📍 Felton, MN

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Money matters. Whether you're saving up for something big or you just want to make some extra money, earning $15 - $32 an hour will get you there faster. Know your earnings. For each Flex offer, you ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Ulen, MN

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Ulen, Minnesota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: ASAP

Click Here to Apply Now

8. GROW YOUR SALARY and EARN $45-$65k/yr as a GENERAL MANAGER

🏛️ Ten Two Twenty Pizza

📍 Felton, MN

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Why Work With Us? At Domino's we have pizza sauce in our veins! We love what we do and we are extremely dedicated to our craft. Here is why now is a great time to join our Team as a General Manager ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. GENERAL MANAGER- Earn $45-$65k per year!

🏛️ Ten Two Twenty Pizza

📍 Felton, MN

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you ready to be part of the action and key person in a successful operation? We are looking for active, motivated people in the restaurant world with pizza or equivalent experience. If you are ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Truck Driver - Average $45,000-$75,000/Year + Excellent Benefits

🏛️ J.B. Hunt - Straight Truck

📍 Twin Valley, MN

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Straight Truck Driving Jobs With J.B. Hunt! Average up to $75,000/year with Excellent Benefits! At J.B. Hunt, we continue to grow and successfully serve a demanding customer base by adding diversity ...

Click Here to Apply Now

