Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Tillamook

(TILLAMOOK, OR) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Tillamook companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Tillamook:

1. Need CDL Truck Driver, 08/15/2021, Average $63,251/Year, $5k Sign-On

🏛️ TWT Refrigerated Service

📍 Beaver, OR

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Refrigerated Truck Drivers Average $63,251 Yearly - $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Excellent Benefits Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional Routes Available * Great Home ...

2. Medical ICU (MICU) Travel Nurse RN - $4356 per week in OR

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Tillamook, OR

💰 $4,356 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

3. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,812 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Tillamook, OR

💰 $1,812 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Tillamook, Oregon. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: 08/23 ...

4. Route Drivers (Gales Creek)

🏛️ RRI Personnel

📍 Gales Creek, OR

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Route Delivery Drivers Pay rate of $14.29 an Hour + 6% commission. RRI Personnel Solutions is a highly specialized temporary employment agency, focusing exclusively on filling positions associated ...

5. Entry Level Management

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Tillamook, OR

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, our company is looking to expand and we are looking for individuals in your area with a strong work ethic. This job consists mainly of talking to people over the phone in a professional manner ...

6. Customer Service Specialist

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Tillamook, OR

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, we are looking to fill positions immediately. We train our employees so no industry experience is needed. If you have experience, even better! We pay every week and we provide benefits. The ...

7. Cashier

🏛️ Werner Gourmet Meat Snack, Inc

📍 Tillamook, OR

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Werner Beef & Brew is a local restaurant, taproom and meat market. It is home to Tillamook-based Werner Brewing Company's beers and highlights other local beer and wine producers throughout the year

8. Accounting Manager - Oregon Coast

🏛️ Hallco Industries, Inc.

📍 Tillamook, OR

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Primary Role: The Accounting Manager plays a key role in overseeing Hallco Industries initiatives; prepares and records asset, liability, revenue, and expenses entries by compiling and analyzing ...

9. Millwright

🏛️ Hampton Lumber

📍 Willamina, OR

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Summary: Hampton Lumber is a family-owned forest products business headquartered in Portland, Oregon, employing about 1,600 people primarily in Washington, Oregon, and British Columbia

10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Avg. $1,425-$1,520/Week + $5k Sign-On

🏛️ Ryder - Truckload West Oregon

📍 Beaver, OR

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ryder is Hiring CDL Class A Drivers Home Weekly - Average $1,425 to $1,520/Week + $5k Sign-On Ryder is a commercial transportation, logistics, and supply chain management solutions company in ...