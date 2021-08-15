Cancel
Galivants Ferry, SC

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Galivants Ferry require no experience

Galivants Ferry News Watch
 7 days ago

(Galivants Ferry, SC) These companies are hiring Galivants Ferry residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!

1. Sales and Marketing Representative | Entry Level

🏛️ Adaptive Management Group, Inc.

📍 Conway, SC

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Applicants must have living accommodations in the Myrtle Beach surrounding area or moving to the area within the next four weeks. This is NOT a remote position. Adaptive Management Group is hiring

2. Auto Glass Technician Trainee

🏛️ Safelite

📍 Myrtle Beach, SC

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

You've probably never thought about working with auto glass for a living -- you're not alone! Our everyday heroes come from all sorts of backgrounds, many of which have little (or no) mechanical ...

3. Entry Level Management

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Red Hill, SC

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, our company is looking to expand and we are looking for individuals in your area with a strong work ethic. This job consists mainly of talking to people over the phone in a professional manner ...

4. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required

🏛️ WS Partners of GA

📍 Myrtle Beach, SC

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our company is looking to hire 4 new team members by the end of the week. We provide full training from the ground up, great pay and benefits, and we offer a service that you can feel good about

5. CDL-A OTR Dry Van Truck Driver - Earn $120K a Year or More!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Florence, SC

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 8779550815 Western Express is now hiring company truck drivers, trainees, and driver trainers. Whether you're an experienced driver or you're just ...

6. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Myrtle Beach, SC

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Average $813/Week - Entry-Level

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Graduates

📍 Aynor, SC

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

8. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Myrtle Beach, SC

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

9. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Aynor, SC

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

10. Claims Adjuster Trainee

🏛️ Progressive Casualty Insurance Company

📍 Myrtle Beach, SC

💰 $48,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join one of FORTUNE's 100 Best Companies to Work For! As a claims adjuster trainee , you'll learn how to help customers get back on the road after an accident. This is not a field position which ...

Galivants Ferry News Watch

Galivants Ferry News Watch

Galivants Ferry, SC
With Galivants Ferry News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

