Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs
(West Tisbury, MA) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these West Tisbury-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.
1. Locum Opportunity (part-time) - Primary Care - Massachusetts
🏛️ Medical Search
📍 Bourne, MA
💰 $120 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Location: Eastern Massachusetts (10 mins south of Bourne, MA) Specialty: Internal Medicine / Family Medicine / Urgent Care / Primary Care Requirements: MA license, Active DEA, Active MCSR, Board ...
2. Part Time Retail Merchandiser - Nantucket/Martha's Vineyard MA
🏛️ Jacent Strategic Merchandising
📍 Nantucket, MA
💰 $22 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
WE ANTICIPATE. WE INNOVATE. WE CELEBRATE. WE CARE. WE ARE JACENT! Part Time Retail Merchandiser To be considered for this position please apply at: -c31c-4a94-bd21-a38153d87717& ccId=19000101_000001 ...
3. Inventory Associate, Part Time (Dartmouth, MA) -
🏛️ RGIS
📍 Dartmouth, MA
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
$300.00 SIGN ON BONUS!! ELIGIBLE AFTER WORKING 300 HOURS OVER FIRST 3 MONTHS! Zone Starting Wage - $15.50/hr We offer Instant Pay! Turn every shift into payday. Work with us and you'll have the option ...
4. Part Time School Van Driver-- Paid Training - $17.25/hr
🏛️ Van Pool
📍 Wareham, MA
💰 $17 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
If you are looking for the job that gives you the perfect combo of Pay, Benefits, & Flexibility, you just found it! Being a Van Driver for Van Pool Transportation gives you the pay you deserve, the ...
