Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springdale, WA

These jobs are hiring in Springdale — and they let you set your own schedule

Posted by 
Springdale Voice
Springdale Voice
 7 days ago

(Springdale, WA) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Springdale are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Po9NQ_0bSO9BsH00

1. Part Time Merchandiser

🏛️ American Greetings

📍 Spokane, WA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

As a Part-Time Merchandiser with American Greetings, you'll be a vital part of our company's purpose; To make the world a more thoughtful and caring place. We are looking for motivated and energetic ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CNA Needs-Training, Flexible Schedule, Great Benefits, Retirement Plan ...

🏛️ Aaron and Hur Healthcare, PC

📍 Deer Park, WA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Inland Home Healthcare is looking for a caregiver/CNA/HCA to join our growing team of health care professionals in and around Spokane and Stevens Counties. With a great working environment, flexible ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Support Merchandiser

🏛️ American Greetings

📍 Spokane, WA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

As a Part-Time Support Merchandiser with American Greetings, you'll be a vital part of our company's purpose; To make the world a more thoughtful and caring place. We are looking for motivated and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Driver / Casual Courier

🏛️ ALS Environmental

📍 Spokane, WA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Title: Driver / Casual Courier Job Requisition Number: RC386260 Category: Courier/Tractor-Trailer Driver Job Family: FXE-US: Driver Time Type: Part Time Locations: Spokane, Washington Job Duties ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Springdale Voice

Springdale Voice

Springdale, WA
36
Followers
323
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Springdale Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
City
Springdale, WA
State
Washington State
City
Home, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working Environment#Wa#American Greetings#Hur Healthcare#Inland Home Healthcare#Hca#Merchandiser American#Washington Job Duties
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy