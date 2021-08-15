These jobs are hiring in Springdale — and they let you set your own schedule

(Springdale, WA) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Springdale are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. Part Time Merchandiser

🏛️ American Greetings

📍 Spokane, WA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

As a Part-Time Merchandiser with American Greetings, you'll be a vital part of our company's purpose; To make the world a more thoughtful and caring place. We are looking for motivated and energetic ...

2. CNA Needs-Training, Flexible Schedule, Great Benefits, Retirement Plan ...

🏛️ Aaron and Hur Healthcare, PC

📍 Deer Park, WA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Inland Home Healthcare is looking for a caregiver/CNA/HCA to join our growing team of health care professionals in and around Spokane and Stevens Counties. With a great working environment, flexible ...

3. Support Merchandiser

🏛️ American Greetings

📍 Spokane, WA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

As a Part-Time Support Merchandiser with American Greetings, you'll be a vital part of our company's purpose; To make the world a more thoughtful and caring place. We are looking for motivated and ...

4. Driver / Casual Courier

🏛️ ALS Environmental

📍 Spokane, WA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Title: Driver / Casual Courier Job Requisition Number: RC386260 Category: Courier/Tractor-Trailer Driver Job Family: FXE-US: Driver Time Type: Part Time Locations: Spokane, Washington Job Duties ...