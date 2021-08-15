These Williamstown companies are looking for workers to start immediately

(Williamstown, KY) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Williamstown-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.



1. 1st shift LEASING COORDINATOR (Mon-Fri)

🏛️ Kelly

📍 Erlanger, KY

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Kelly Services has an immediate opening for a Temp to Hire LEASING COORDINATOR. This 1st shift (Monday-Friday) position pays $24-28/hour and is located in Cincinnati, OH. Please review the JOB ...

2. Now Hiring Warehouse Associates

🏛️ Wayfair

📍 Erlanger, KY

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING IMMEDIATELY! MULTIPLE OPENINGS AVAILABLE! MULTIPLE OPENINGS AVAILABLE Warehouse Associate - Click for Video Hourly pay rate: Earn up to $17.50 Shifts: Sunday-Wednesday 6:00am-4:30pm Wednesday ...

3. Job available - immediate employment - 2nd Shift Part-time General Cleaners - Erlanger - Scioto S...

🏛️ Scioto Services

📍 Erlanger, KY

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview Scioto Services, a Marsden Holding Company, is a facility services provider with an unmatched reputation for operational excellence. We clean, sanitize, and service large and small ...

4. Warehouse Packer

🏛️ Adecco

📍 Walton, KY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Adecco is hiring immediately for Entry Level Warehouse Packers with Radial in Walton, KY. Weekly pay from $14.50-$15.50/hr. We have openings on multiple shifts and can help you find the best shift to ...

5. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Florence, KY

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

6. Package Sorter - Immediate Hire $2,000 Sign On Bonus!

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Williamstown, KY

💰 $100 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: Hebron, KY Hourly pay rate : Up to $20.50, plus $2,000* sign-on bonus, when you start your Day 1 ...

7. LOCAL CDL Class A Drivers Home Daily No Touch Freight

🏛️ Comprehensive Logistics

📍 Georgetown, KY

💰 $1,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Comprehensive Logistics is currently seeking LOCAL CDL Class A Drivers to fill immediate openings at our Georgetown, KY location. HOME DAILY!! NO TOUCH FREIGHT!! Click apply below or call (888) 261 ...

8. CDL Driver - $6,000 Sign On Bonus - 4 Day Work Week

🏛️ Eby-Brown

📍 Corinth, KY

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$24.00 HOURLY PAY PLUS OVERTIME AT 40 HOURS ON A 4 DAY WORK WEEK · $6,000.00 Signing Bonus · $1,000.00 Retention Bonus · Immediate Medical Benefits Eby-Brown Company, LLC , one of the largest ...

9. Local CDL A Truck Driver - Immediate Opening

🏛️ Sysco

📍 Covington, KY

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company: US0019 Sysco Cincinnati, LLC Zip Code: 45241 Employment Type: Full Time Travel Percentage: 0 OUR TRUCK DRIVERS CAN MAKE UP TO: * Earn up to $110,000/year including base, OT and incentives ...

10. Class A Local Driver

🏛️ ProDrivers

📍 Hebron, KY

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

IMMEDIATE OPPORTUNITY Class A Local Driver Top Pay. Local Routes. Be Home Daily. If you're looking for a great paying job, with good benefits and routes close to home , come join the ProDrivers team