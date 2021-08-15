Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Williamstown, KY

These Williamstown companies are looking for workers to start immediately

Posted by 
Williamstown Updates
Williamstown Updates
 7 days ago

(Williamstown, KY) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Williamstown-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRVQW_0bSO9AzY00

1. 1st shift LEASING COORDINATOR (Mon-Fri)

🏛️ Kelly

📍 Erlanger, KY

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Kelly Services has an immediate opening for a Temp to Hire LEASING COORDINATOR. This 1st shift (Monday-Friday) position pays $24-28/hour and is located in Cincinnati, OH. Please review the JOB ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Now Hiring Warehouse Associates

🏛️ Wayfair

📍 Erlanger, KY

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING IMMEDIATELY! MULTIPLE OPENINGS AVAILABLE! MULTIPLE OPENINGS AVAILABLE Warehouse Associate - Click for Video Hourly pay rate: Earn up to $17.50 Shifts: Sunday-Wednesday 6:00am-4:30pm Wednesday ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Job available - immediate employment - 2nd Shift Part-time General Cleaners - Erlanger - Scioto S...

🏛️ Scioto Services

📍 Erlanger, KY

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview Scioto Services, a Marsden Holding Company, is a facility services provider with an unmatched reputation for operational excellence. We clean, sanitize, and service large and small ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Warehouse Packer

🏛️ Adecco

📍 Walton, KY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Adecco is hiring immediately for Entry Level Warehouse Packers with Radial in Walton, KY. Weekly pay from $14.50-$15.50/hr. We have openings on multiple shifts and can help you find the best shift to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Florence, KY

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Package Sorter - Immediate Hire $2,000 Sign On Bonus!

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Williamstown, KY

💰 $100 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: Hebron, KY Hourly pay rate : Up to $20.50, plus $2,000* sign-on bonus, when you start your Day 1 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. LOCAL CDL Class A Drivers Home Daily No Touch Freight

🏛️ Comprehensive Logistics

📍 Georgetown, KY

💰 $1,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Comprehensive Logistics is currently seeking LOCAL CDL Class A Drivers to fill immediate openings at our Georgetown, KY location. HOME DAILY!! NO TOUCH FREIGHT!! Click apply below or call (888) 261 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Driver - $6,000 Sign On Bonus - 4 Day Work Week

🏛️ Eby-Brown

📍 Corinth, KY

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$24.00 HOURLY PAY PLUS OVERTIME AT 40 HOURS ON A 4 DAY WORK WEEK · $6,000.00 Signing Bonus · $1,000.00 Retention Bonus · Immediate Medical Benefits Eby-Brown Company, LLC , one of the largest ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Local CDL A Truck Driver - Immediate Opening

🏛️ Sysco

📍 Covington, KY

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company: US0019 Sysco Cincinnati, LLC Zip Code: 45241 Employment Type: Full Time Travel Percentage: 0 OUR TRUCK DRIVERS CAN MAKE UP TO: * Earn up to $110,000/year including base, OT and incentives ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Class A Local Driver

🏛️ ProDrivers

📍 Hebron, KY

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

IMMEDIATE OPPORTUNITY Class A Local Driver Top Pay. Local Routes. Be Home Daily. If you're looking for a great paying job, with good benefits and routes close to home , come join the ProDrivers team

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Williamstown Updates

Williamstown Updates

Williamstown, KY
43
Followers
235
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Williamstown Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Williamstown, KY
City
Hebron, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time Travel#Kelly Services#Warehouse Associates#Overview Scioto Services#Marsden Holding Company#Radial#Amazon Workforce Staffing#Comprehensive Logistics#Cdl#Llc#Us0019 Sysco Cincinnati#Home Daily#Prodrivers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy