Hiring Now: These roles are open in Janesville

(JANESVILLE, WI) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Janesville.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Janesville:

1. CDL A Regional Truck Drivers - Lease Purchase - Up to $10k/week

🏛️ Cargo Network Solutions

📍 Madison, WI

💰 $10,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cargo Network Solutions is Now Hiring CDL A Truck Drivers to Lease Purchase! Do you enjoy consistent work, new trucks and the flexibility of being your own boss? Take a look at our No Money Down ...

2. Registered Nurse | RN | MNH (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Janesville, WI

💰 $45 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Favorite Healthcare Staffing is looking for an experienced Mental Health Nurse (MH RN) in Janesville, WI! This assignment is for 4 weeks, and ideal candidates will have at least 1+ years of recent ...

3. Outside Sales Representative - Industrial Products - Base to $60k

🏛️ AllSearch Recruiting

📍 Madison, WI

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Outside Sales Representative - Industrial Product Distributor - Madison, WI - Base Salary up to $60k, plus Commission Our client, a strong, stable family-owned plumbing product distributor is in ...

4. Driver Trainee- CDL A Permit

🏛️ Keurig Dr Pepper

📍 Madison, WI

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Overview Driver Local Delivery Trainee Windsor, WI About the Role * This position allows those with a Class A Permit to get the hours needed to obtain their Class A license and move into a ...

5. Customer Care Representative

🏛️ Kelly

📍 Beloit, WI

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Kelly® Professional & Industrial, we're passionate about helping you find a job that works for you. How about this one? We're seeking Customer Care Representative to work at Kerry Ingredients in ...

6. Flatbed Owner Operator Truck Driver Job in Madison, WI

🏛️ Hiring Drivers Now

📍 Madison, WI

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description : Flatbed Owner Operator Truck Driver Job - Madison, Wisconsin Hunt Flatbed Owner Operators At Hunt Transportation, we admire the independent spirit of flatbed owner operators and are ...

7. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM

🏛️ Dart - Company Driver

📍 Janesville, WI

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers! Full Benefits - 99% No-Touch Freight Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Guarantee Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Janesville, WI

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

9. CDL Flatbed Truck Driver - Home Daily - Average $62,400-$104,000/Year

🏛️ Roehl Transport - Chicago

📍 Delavan, WI

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers Home Daily - Earn Up To $2,000 Per Week - Excellent Benefits As a driver in our Flatbed Chicagoland Local Fleet, you'll mostly a variety of loads including ...

10. CDL Team Truck Drivers - Average $85,000-$100,000/Year + $5k Sign-On

🏛️ Double J Transport

📍 Fitchburg, WI

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Class A CDL Pre-Matched Team Drivers! Average $85k-$100k+ Per Driver Yearly - $5k Sign-On Bonus Per Driver - 100% No-Touch Freight Double J Transport is now hiring for Over the Road Class ...