Job alert: These jobs are open in York

(YORK, PA) Companies in York are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in York:

1. CDL A Owner-Operator Driver

🏛️ Hub Group

📍 York, PA

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CONTRACTING OWNER-OPERATORS Align your business with a stable and growing carrier! One of the Nation's top carriers, Hub Group, is looking for CDL A owner-operator truck drivers in your area. Here at ...

2. Call Center Sales Advisor

🏛️ Central Penn Division - USHA

📍 Harrisburg, PA

💰 $106,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Call Center Sales Advisor (Can be remote) We're Growing: Our clients are looking for viable alternatives to their current benefit programs and as a result of current economic conditions, the demand ...

3. General Operations Manager

🏛️ Staffmark

📍 York, PA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

General Operations Manager Company * International shipping organization Benefits * Full benefits including health, vision, and dental * 401K * Challenging, fast paced work environment * Competitive ...

4. Restaurant General Manager -Colonial Commons

🏛️ Noodles And Company

📍 Harrisburg, PA

💰 $62,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're looking for someone exceptional to run our restaurant; a dynamic leader who is passionate about making a difference for our guests, and our team members, every single day. Are you a tenacious ...

5. Claims Adjuster Trainee

🏛️ Progressive Casualty Insurance Company

📍 Lancaster, PA

💰 $47,200 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join one of FORTUNE's 100 Best Companies to Work For! As a claims adjuster trainee , you'll learn how to help customers get back on the road after an accident. This is not a field position which ...

6. Packaging Professional

🏛️ FedEx Ground

📍 Gardners, PA

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Auto req ID: 296736BR Job Summary FedEx Ground is an essential business that needs people to help us support the economy, handling life-saving medications and other items that keep our communities as ...

7. Full-Time Beauty Lead Advisor - Sephora Operations

🏛️ KOHLS

📍 Hanover, PA

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hourly pay up to $21.45/hour! Drive Kohl's + Sephora sales through an authentic passion for beauty. Engages Clients through identifying their needs with a consultative approach, top beauty brands ...

8. Regional Dry Van Truck Driving Job in York, PA

🏛️ Hiring Drivers Now

📍 York, PA

💰 $170 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description : Regional Dry Van Truck Driving Job - York, Pennsylvania Drive more! Earn More Weekly with USA Truck! We are now hiring Class A CDL Truck Drivers for our Carlisle terminal. Earn up to $0 ...

9. Entry-Level Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Tim Kyle Company, Inc.

📍 Westminster, MD

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Tim Kyle Company, Inc. Electrical Service is calling all friendly, outgoing individuals in the Westminster, MD area who are looking for a great entry-level job to apply to join our team full-time as ...

10. Regional Class A Driver

🏛️ Dream Trucking LLC

📍 York, PA

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HOME ON WEEKENDS!!!! We are seeking a Regional Class A Driver to join our team! You will be responsible for safely operating a truck with a capacity of at least 26,000 pounds Gross Vehicle Weight ...