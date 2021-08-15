Cancel
Buckhorn, NM

Job alert: These jobs are open in Buckhorn

Buckhorn Times
 7 days ago

(BUCKHORN, NM) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Buckhorn.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Buckhorn:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bPkJd_0bSO96Xt00

1. Registered Nurse - RN- LTC/SNF - COVID-19 Crisis Response

🏛️ CareerStaff Unlimited

📍 Silver City, NM

💰 $71 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Registered Nurse - RN- LTC/SNF - COVID-19 Crisis Response We are hiring a qualified SNF RN (Skilled Nursing Facility Registered Nurse) for a full-time contract $70-$71 /hour opportunity at a well ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Silver City, NM

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Silver City, NM

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Registered Nurse, $70/hr Daily Pay-Silver City, NM

🏛️ Platinum Gold Resource Agency

📍 Silver City, NM

💰 $70 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join our Family oriented Team and Culture! We are currently looking for an experienced RN fill contract opening in the Silver City, NM area. We have contract options available that give you the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $1,417 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Silver City, NM

💰 $1,417 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Silver City, New Mexico. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $1416.74 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Silver City, NM

💰 $1,416 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Silver City, NM. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Certified Nursing Assistant - CNA - LTC/SNF - COVID-19 Crisis Response

🏛️ CareerStaff Unlimited

📍 Silver City, NM

💰 $33 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Certified Nursing Assistant - CNA - LTC/SNF - COVID-19 Crisis Response We are hiring a qualified SNF CNA (Skilled Nursing Facility Certified Nursing Assistant ) for a full-time $33/hour contract ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash - Start Delivering Today

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Silver City, NM

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Silver City, NM

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Lease-to-Own: No Money Down, No Credit Check, Walkaway Lease

🏛️ US Xpress

📍 Silver City, NM

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Lease Purchases & Owner Operator & TeamsBenefits * TEAMS EARN UP TO $300,000+ PER YEAR! * No Credit Check, No Money Down, Walkaway Lease * 2017-2020 Freightliner Cascadias ...

Click Here to Apply Now

