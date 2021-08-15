Hiring Now: These roles are open in Granby

(GRANBY, CO) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Granby.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Granby:

1. CDL Owner Operator Truck Driver - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year

🏛️ WD Logistics

📍 Grand County, CO

💰 $275,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking Owner Operator Truck Drivers! Flexible Home Time - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year! WD Logistics, LLC is looking to partner with service-oriented owner-operators to haul bulk dairy and food ...

2. CO - Emergency RN - $90.51 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Estes Park, CO

💰 $90 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Estes Park Health in Estes Park Colorado is a strong independent community owned health care provider that offers comprehensive care comprised of skilled, compassionate caregivers. We are a ...

3. Java Developers interested in DevOps/SRE

🏛️ Technical Integrity

📍 Boulder, CO

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our client just raised a $20M Series B with deep roots as long time Google employees. They are growing rapidly with a proven track record and a significant fundraise on the horizon. Mission: At our ...

4. Sr. Marketing Manager

🏛️ CE Broker and EverCheck

📍 Boulder, CO

💰 $105,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CE Broker creates software that simplifies licensure compliance for professionals. We're looking for a Senior Marketing Manager to join our team. This full-time position is open in our Boulder, CO ...

5. Medical Sonographer Travel Ultrasound Tech $1944/week- Boulder, CO

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Boulder, CO

💰 $1,944 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced ultrasound technologist for a travel assignment. Nomad is the modern solution for clinicians to find rewarding travel opportunities while providing full transparency ...

6. Line Cook

🏛️ The Sink

📍 Boulder, CO

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The World Famous Sink is currently excepting applications all kitchen positions. The Sink has been on the Hill since 1923 and is one of Boulder's oldest running businesses. We offer competitive wages ...

7. Administrative Assistant Receptionist

🏛️ Spineguard, Inc

📍 Boulder, CO

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking an Administrative Assistant Receptionist to join our team! You will perform clerical and administrative functions in order to drive company success. Responsibilities: * Draft ...

8. Tenant Support Staff

🏛️ TGTHR

📍 Boulder, CO

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you want to be a part of something bigger than yourself? Then join us in ending youth homelessness by working with young people on their journey to stability and self-sufficiency. TGTHR seeks a ...

9. Accounts Payable Clerk

🏛️ Keystone Symposia

📍 Silverthorne, CO

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Keystone SymposiaPO Box 1630Silverthorne, CO 80498JOB OPENING Accounts Payable Clerk The accounts payable clerk will be responsible for supporting both departments. Responsibilities include ...

10. General Production - Start at $18.20/Hour - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ WestRock - Denver, CO - General Production

📍 Boulder, CO

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

WESTROCK IS NOW HIRING General Production Associates in Denver, CO Start at $18.20/Hour - $18.95/Hour Depending on Shift Benefits Package Paid Time Off About WestRock: WestRock (NYSE: WRK) partners ...