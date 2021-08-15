Hiring now! Jobs in Nebraska City with an immediate start

(Nebraska City, NE) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Nebraska City companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.



1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Louisville, NE

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

2. Job available - immediate employment - Field Security Officer $15/Hour *$700 Sign On Bonus* - Ame...

🏛️ American Security and Investigations, LLC

📍 Weeping Water, NE

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview American Security has been delivering 'peace of mind' to our customers for over 45 years! We are an innovative team of safety and security professionals that bring a customer service mindset ...

3. Sales Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ AmeriPro Roofing

📍 Weeping Water, NE

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative (Restoration Specialist) Are you still searching for that perfect work-life balance? Something that you can make your own hours without sacrificing pay, and feel good about the ...

4. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Plattsmouth, NE

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

5. ADT Installation Technician/WEEKLY PAY/PAID TRAINING/START ASAP!

🏛️ Safe Haven Security

📍 Papillion, NE

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Safe Haven Security, the largest Authorized ADT Dealer in the country, operating in over 50+ markets, is currently seeking installation professionals for our expanding Omaha, NE region. Safe Haven ...

6. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Nebraska City, NE

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

7. Electrical Designer

🏛️ Selectek

📍 Papillion, NE

💰 $39 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

I have a client located in Omaha, NE that has an immediate need for an Electrical Revit Designer. Responsibilities: * Responsibilities will be to perform electrical design for power distribution ...

8. Gutter Protection Installer

🏛️ LeafFilter

📍 Papillion, NE

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

LeafFilter Gutter Protection Installers needed for immediate work as independent contractors. We provide you with in-depth knowledge of our products so you can correctly and efficiently install our ...