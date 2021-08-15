Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

(Jeffersonville, OH) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Jeffersonville are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Washington Court House, OH

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

2. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Springfield, OH

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

3. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Bowersville, OH

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

4. Security Officer - Patrols

🏛️ GardaWorld Security Services U.S.

📍 Springfield, OH

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Description JOB SNAPSHOT - Now Hiring Job Title: Security Guards Location: Springfield, Ohio Hourly Pay Rate: $11.00 Shift & Hours: Part-time Friday through Sunday 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. Included ...

5. Asst Manager

🏛️ DEGS FLAME GRILLED CHICKEN

📍 Beavercreek, OH

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking employees at all levels to join our team! You will be responsible for providing customers with a memorable dining experience. Full time positions applicants preferred but part time ...

6. Van Driver

🏛️ First Student

📍 Xenia, OH

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Part-Time School Van Drivers in Xenia, OH! At First Student, our Bus Drivers are an integral part of the communities they serve. They are committed to safety, customer service and have ...

7. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Bowersville, OH

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...