Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jeffersonville, OH

Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

Posted by 
Jeffersonville Times
Jeffersonville Times
 7 days ago

(Jeffersonville, OH) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Jeffersonville are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R9Zk5_0bSO93ti00

1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Washington Court House, OH

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Springfield, OH

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Bowersville, OH

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Security Officer - Patrols

🏛️ GardaWorld Security Services U.S.

📍 Springfield, OH

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Description JOB SNAPSHOT - Now Hiring Job Title: Security Guards Location: Springfield, Ohio Hourly Pay Rate: $11.00 Shift & Hours: Part-time Friday through Sunday 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. Included ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Asst Manager

🏛️ DEGS FLAME GRILLED CHICKEN

📍 Beavercreek, OH

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking employees at all levels to join our team! You will be responsible for providing customers with a memorable dining experience. Full time positions applicants preferred but part time ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Van Driver

🏛️ First Student

📍 Xenia, OH

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Part-Time School Van Drivers in Xenia, OH! At First Student, our Bus Drivers are an integral part of the communities they serve. They are committed to safety, customer service and have ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Bowersville, OH

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Jeffersonville Times

Jeffersonville Times

Jeffersonville, OH
36
Followers
232
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jeffersonville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Washington Court House, OH
City
Jeffersonville, OH
City
Bowersville, OH
City
Xenia, OH
City
Springfield, OH
City
Beavercreek, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Title#Life Insurance#Part Time Job
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy