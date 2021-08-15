Cancel
Olive Hill, KY

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Olive Hill

Olive Hill Bulletin
Olive Hill Bulletin
(OLIVE HILL, KY) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Olive Hill.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Olive Hill:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fNvny_0bSO920z00

1. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn $1k/Week Guaranteed + $4k Sign-On

🏛️ Ryder - Louisville, KY AT&T

📍 Summit, KY

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ryder is Hiring CDL Class A Drivers Home Daily - Minimum Guarantee of $1,000/Week + $4k Sign-On Ryder is a commercial transportation, logistics, and supply chain management solutions company in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Ashland, KY

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Administrative Assistants in Tri-State Area

🏛️ Manpower

📍 Ashland, KY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for a Full Time/Temp to Permanent Role as an administrative assistant? Manpower is seeking candidates to fill local positions in the Tri-State area. Positions are usually Monday-Friday 8:00am ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Diesel Technician

🏛️ MAXXEDOUT PERFORMANCE

📍 Catlettsburg, KY

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

we are looking to grow our team here at maxxedout performance. we work on light, medium and heavy duty trucks. we specialize in diesel performance and diesel upgrades. tech would need there own tools ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. New and Urgent CRNA Locum Tenens Need in KY - about 1 hour from Lexington!

🏛️ Alumni Healthcare Staffing

📍 Olive Hill, KY

💰 $150 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello! We have an excellent and URGENT opportunity for 2full-time CRNA'swho areinterested and available ASAP.Details of the position are below: * Need : 2 CRNA's * Coverage : Full-Time * Location

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel Nurse RN - Telemetry - $3,061 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Morehead, KY

💰 $3,061 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Host Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Telemetry for a travel nursing job in Morehead, Kentucky. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Telemetry * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Travel Nurse RN - Home Health - $2,213 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Morehead, KY

💰 $2,213 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Case Management Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Home Health for a travel nursing job in Morehead, Kentucky. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Home Health * Discipline: RN * ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL A Truck Drivers OTR 4K Sign

🏛️ Classic Carriers

📍 Ashland, KY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL A Truck Drivers 4K Sign Call (866) 893-5919 and apply online today! SMALL HOME TOWN FEEL WITH FAMILY ATMOSPHERE- RESPECT YOU DESERVE! *Involved with Wreaths Across America and Peach Tour* **$4 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Psychiatry Physician General Psychiatrist - Physicians Only Apply - Perm

🏛️ Adaptive Medical Partners

📍 Ashland, KY

💰 $20,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Medical Doctors Only Apply. A Psychiatry Physician General Psychiatrist practice is seeking a qualified physician for KY. This and other physician jobs brought to you by ExactMD. Inpatient Psychiatry ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Sleep Outfitters - Sales (Morehead, KY)

🏛️ Tempur-Pedic

📍 Morehead, KY

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sleep Outfitters We at Sleep Outfitters will be the sleep industry leader. We are passionate about finding the right options for every unique need. Not only do we value our guests, but we also value ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

ABOUT

With Olive Hill Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

