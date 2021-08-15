Cancel
Burlington, IA

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Burlington

Burlington Voice
 7 days ago

(BURLINGTON, IA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Burlington.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Burlington:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22NRsa_0bSO918G00

1. Travel Nurse RN - Cardiac Cath Lab - $3,337 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 West Burlington, IA

💰 $3,337 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN Cardiac Cath Lab for a travel nursing job in West Burlington, Iowa. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Cardiac Cath Lab * Discipline ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Adult Echocardiography Travel Ultrasound Tech $2720/week- West Burlington, IA

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 West Burlington, IA

💰 $2,720 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced ultrasound technologist for a travel assignment. Nomad is the modern solution for clinicians to find rewarding travel opportunities while providing full transparency ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Outside Sales Representative-NO EXP NEEDED (LIFETIME RESIDUALS)

🏛️ VizyPay

📍 Burlington, IA

💰 $132,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Why Work Here? Remote position "Build your career with a growing, dynamic company that is disrupting the payments industry!" VizyPay is redefining the merchant service industry by providing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Finishing Production Manager

🏛️ TriOak Foods

📍 Oakville, IA

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nature of Position: Finishing Production Manager is responsible for planning, coordinating, and monitoring all wean to finish operations including its assets and employees. This position will ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 West Point, IA

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Auto Body Shop Repair Technicians, $75K Plus/year

🏛️ SHOTTENKIRK FORT MADISON

📍 Fort Madison, IA

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

5031 Ave. O, Fort Madison, IA 52627 BODY SHOP TECHNICAN Qualified Body Shop Technicians Earning Potential $75,000 Per Year and Higher! $25 Flat Rate for Experienced Body Shop Technician! This ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. RN Optimae Home Health - Fort Madison, IA

🏛️ Fly.jobs

📍 Fort Madison, IA

💰 $58,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This job is posted out of the Burlington office. Optimae Home Health provides an exceptionally high level of care for its clients and we have been accredited through CHAP. We have well experienced ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Physician / Oncology - Hematology / Iowa / Locum tenens / $275/Hour Hema/Onc Physician Needed in ...

🏛️ Locum Life..

📍 West Burlington, IA

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details: * Pay Rate : $275/hour * Weeknight Call: $350/night * Weekend Call: $750/24 hours * Overtime/Call back: $350/hour * Qualifications : MD/DO Hematology/Oncology, but willing to consider ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Traveling Industrial Painters and Sandblasters

🏛️ Allen Blasting and Coating

📍 Wapello, IA

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description Allen Blasting and Coating is a premier Industrial Sandblasting and Coating contractor and we are looking to invest in applicants who are looking for a career in the industrial painting ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Respiratory Therapist - $2210 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 West Burlington, IA

💰 $2,210 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ventura MedStaff is seeking an experienced Respiratory Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in West Burlington, IA. Shift: 4xFlex Shift Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2210 / Week ...

Click Here to Apply Now

With Burlington Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

