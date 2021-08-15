Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Burlington

(BURLINGTON, IA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Burlington.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Burlington:

1. Travel Nurse RN - Cardiac Cath Lab - $3,337 per week

Job Description:

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN Cardiac Cath Lab for a travel nursing job in West Burlington, Iowa. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Cardiac Cath Lab * Discipline ...

2. Adult Echocardiography Travel Ultrasound Tech $2720/week- West Burlington, IA

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced ultrasound technologist for a travel assignment. Nomad is the modern solution for clinicians to find rewarding travel opportunities while providing full transparency ...

3. Outside Sales Representative-NO EXP NEEDED (LIFETIME RESIDUALS)

Job Description:

Why Work Here? Remote position "Build your career with a growing, dynamic company that is disrupting the payments industry!" VizyPay is redefining the merchant service industry by providing ...

4. Finishing Production Manager

Job Description:

Nature of Position: Finishing Production Manager is responsible for planning, coordinating, and monitoring all wean to finish operations including its assets and employees. This position will ...

5. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

6. Auto Body Shop Repair Technicians, $75K Plus/year

Job Description:

5031 Ave. O, Fort Madison, IA 52627 BODY SHOP TECHNICAN Qualified Body Shop Technicians Earning Potential $75,000 Per Year and Higher! $25 Flat Rate for Experienced Body Shop Technician! This ...

7. RN Optimae Home Health - Fort Madison, IA

Job Description:

This job is posted out of the Burlington office. Optimae Home Health provides an exceptionally high level of care for its clients and we have been accredited through CHAP. We have well experienced ...

8. Physician / Oncology - Hematology / Iowa / Locum tenens / $275/Hour Hema/Onc Physician Needed in ...

Job Description:

Job Details: * Pay Rate : $275/hour * Weeknight Call: $350/night * Weekend Call: $750/24 hours * Overtime/Call back: $350/hour * Qualifications : MD/DO Hematology/Oncology, but willing to consider ...

9. Traveling Industrial Painters and Sandblasters

Job Description:

Description Allen Blasting and Coating is a premier Industrial Sandblasting and Coating contractor and we are looking to invest in applicants who are looking for a career in the industrial painting ...

10. Travel Respiratory Therapist - $2210 / Week

Job Description:

Ventura MedStaff is seeking an experienced Respiratory Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in West Burlington, IA. Shift: 4xFlex Shift Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2210 / Week ...