Lubbock, TX

These Lubbock companies are looking for workers to start immediately

Lubbock News Alert
Lubbock News Alert
 7 days ago

(Lubbock, TX) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Lubbock-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.

1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Wolfforth, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

2. CDL Driver

🏛️ ENL TRUCKING LLC

📍 Lubbock, TX

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a CDL Driver to join our team in Odessa, TX immediately! You will be responsible for safely operating a truck with a capacity of at least 26,000 pounds Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW

3. OTR Class A CDL Truck Driver

🏛️ WW TRANSPORT INC

📍 Lubbock, TX

💰 $1,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We have an immediate opening for OTR Class A CDL Truck Driver to haul bulk food grade flour. Out 5-6 days at a time and home the rest. Average $1200-1400 gross, weekly. Benefits Include: Health ...

4. Class A CDL driver

🏛️ Catalyst Solutions USA

📍 Lubbock, TX

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently hiring for CDL class A COMPANY truck drivers . Must have a min of 3 years of safe driving experience and immediately available. Those willing to drive teams will be considered first

5. Ground Support Equipment Mechanic $30.00*/hr + $1000 Bonus!

🏛️ Menzies Aviation (USA) Inc

📍 Lubbock, TX

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Great News! Want to work for one of the leading fueling companies in the world? We are hiring immediately ,Join Menzies Aviationand be part of our family! * $1000 TAX-FREE Retention Bonus!!! Paid out ...

