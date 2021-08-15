Cancel
Stuart, IA

These jobs are hiring in Stuart — and they let you set your own schedule

Stuart News Alert
 7 days ago

(Stuart, IA) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Stuart are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

1. Dock Supervisor Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr

🏛️ Softproinc

📍 Des Moines, IA

💰 $36 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $36/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dock Supervisor

2. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Waukee, IA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

3. Retail Wireless Consultant - Part-Time

🏛️ US Cellular

📍 Des Moines, IA

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Retail Wireless Consultant - Part-Time - SAL021978 Join U.S. Cellular, where our top part-time sales associates earn $46k or more a year! Help People Do Life Better. You can sell technology or you ...

4. Office Assistant

🏛️ Vero Health Center

📍 West Des Moines, IA

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Vero Chiropractic of West Des Moines, IA is currently hiring for a motivated part-time Office Assistant to perform the opening office procedures. This office position works around 7:30 AM-11:30 AM ...

5. Sales Coordinator Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Softproinc

📍 Des Moines, IA

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Sales Coordinator

6. Sales Associate / Insurance Agent

🏛️ Str8 Group LLC

📍 Des Moines, IA

💰 $20,000 monthly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Str8 Group is looking for sales leaders with a diverse background - we encourage career changers to apply! Our Full-Time associates average $20k/month, and Part-Timers from $50-100k/year. This is a ...

7. Caregiver

🏛️ Home Instead

📍 Urbandale, IA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CAREGiver $12 to $14.50 per hour (plus weekend differential) Home Instead is inspiring and empowering GREAT people to do EXTRAORDINARY things and we are currently hiring for full time and part time ...

8. Part Time Sales Associate

🏛️ Sunglass Hut

📍 West Des Moines, IA

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for someone who has a passion for sales. Come work with us and have fun while styling your customers in the newest sunglass styles. We offer a flexible schedule. Make commission. And ...

With Stuart News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

