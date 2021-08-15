Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Tatum

(TATUM, NM) Companies in Tatum are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Tatum:

1. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2977.2 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Lovington, NM

💰 $2,977 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Lovington, NM. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2977 ...

2. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Lovington, NM

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

3. Engineering Technician

🏛️ National Older Worker Career Center

📍 Lovington, NM

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Engineering Technician (ANM-005) ID: ANM-005 Location: LovingtonProgram: ACES Wage/Hr: $19.58 Hours/Week: 30 Minimum Age: 55 Being Age 55 or Older is Good for The Environment! The Agricultural ...

4. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Lovington, NM

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

5. CDL Team Truck Driver (Can Match) - Earn $70,000/Year + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ U.S. Xpress - Tag Team

📍 Tatum, NM

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is Hiring CDL-A Tag Team Drivers Earn $70,000/year with UP TO 18 WEEKS OFF! $1,000 Transition Bonus! Up to $30,000 in Sign-On Bonuses! LIVE THE DREAM. DRIVE TAG TEAM. U.S. Xpress Tag ...

6. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Lanes Available - Earn Up to $100,000/Year

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Tatum, NM

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ per Year * Multiple lane/route types to choose from * Dedicated * Regional * National * Intermodal * Mexico * Become a mentor to ...

7. Hiring Flatbed OTR Company Drivers - No Tarping - 106

🏛️ Blackhawk Transport

📍 Lingo, NM

💰 $78,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Flatbed OTR Company Drivers No Tarping Benefits: * Average $78,000 Annually (Before Bonuses) * Pay Increase After 1 Year * $5,000 Sign-On Bonus * $2,000 Referral Bonus (No Limit on Referrals

8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $100,000/Year + $3k Sign-On

🏛️ Chalk Mountain - El Paso, TX

📍 Tatum, NM

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is Hiring Experienced, Local, Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas What's different about driving for Chalk Mountain? * Earn up to $100,000 annually * Get home daily * A company ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Tatum, NM

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

10. CDL A OTR Company Truck Driver

🏛️ K & B Transportation

📍 Lovington, NM

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

K&B Transportation is trying something new for all the Road Warriors out there. To be eligible for this program you must be willing to go out for 2 months at a time. In return, on top of excellent ...