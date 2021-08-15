Hiring Now: These roles are open in Joplin

(JOPLIN, MO) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Joplin.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Joplin:

1. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Joplin, MO

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Joplin, Missouri. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: ASAP

2. Restaurant Manager

🏛️ Gecko Hospitality

📍 Joplin, MO

💰 $54,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Restaurant Manager Casual Dining Excellent Growing Concept Our Company is seeking an Restaurant Manager who will provide customers with the ultimate hospitality experience and must have an enthusiasm ...

3. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Joplin, MO

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

4. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Joplin, MO

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Joplin, Missouri. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: ASAP

5. Lease Purchase Driver Job in Joplin, MO

🏛️ Hiring Drivers Now

📍 Joplin, MO

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description : Lease Purchase Driver Job - Joplin, Missouri CDL-A Truck Driver - LEASE PURCHASE OPPORTUNITY Have you ever dreamed of owning your truck and being your own boss? Come experience the many ...

6. Travel Nurse - RN - PACU - Post Anesthesia Care Unit - $3034.8 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Joplin, MO

💰 $3,034 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Post Anesthesia Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Joplin, MO. Shift: 3x12 hr flex Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

7. Travel Nurse RN - PACU - Post Anesthetic Care - $2,770 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Joplin, MO

💰 $2,770 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN PACU - Post Anesthetic Care for a travel nursing job in Joplin, Missouri. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: PACU - Post Anesthetic Care

8. Travel Nurse RN - PACU - Post Anesthetic Care - $2,671 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Joplin, MO

💰 $2,671 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN PACU - Post Anesthetic Care for a travel nursing job in Joplin, Missouri. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: PACU - Post Anesthetic Care

9. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM

🏛️ Dart - Company Driver

📍 Joplin, MO

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers! Full Benefits - 99% No-Touch Freight Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Guarantee Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Joplin, MO

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...