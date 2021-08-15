Cancel
Joplin, MO

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Joplin

Posted by 
Joplin Updates
 7 days ago

(JOPLIN, MO) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Joplin.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Joplin:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rYTqT_0bSO8lQ600

1. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Joplin, MO

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Joplin, Missouri. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: ASAP

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Restaurant Manager

🏛️ Gecko Hospitality

📍 Joplin, MO

💰 $54,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Restaurant Manager Casual Dining Excellent Growing Concept Our Company is seeking an Restaurant Manager who will provide customers with the ultimate hospitality experience and must have an enthusiasm ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Joplin, MO

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Joplin, MO

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Joplin, Missouri. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: ASAP

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Lease Purchase Driver Job in Joplin, MO

🏛️ Hiring Drivers Now

📍 Joplin, MO

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description : Lease Purchase Driver Job - Joplin, Missouri CDL-A Truck Driver - LEASE PURCHASE OPPORTUNITY Have you ever dreamed of owning your truck and being your own boss? Come experience the many ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel Nurse - RN - PACU - Post Anesthesia Care Unit - $3034.8 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Joplin, MO

💰 $3,034 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Post Anesthesia Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Joplin, MO. Shift: 3x12 hr flex Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Travel Nurse RN - PACU - Post Anesthetic Care - $2,770 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Joplin, MO

💰 $2,770 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN PACU - Post Anesthetic Care for a travel nursing job in Joplin, Missouri. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: PACU - Post Anesthetic Care

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel Nurse RN - PACU - Post Anesthetic Care - $2,671 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Joplin, MO

💰 $2,671 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN PACU - Post Anesthetic Care for a travel nursing job in Joplin, Missouri. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: PACU - Post Anesthetic Care

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM

🏛️ Dart - Company Driver

📍 Joplin, MO

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers! Full Benefits - 99% No-Touch Freight Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Guarantee Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Joplin, MO

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Joplin Updates

Joplin Updates

Joplin, MO
132
Followers
181
Post
9K+
Views
With Joplin Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

