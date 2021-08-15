Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Cameron require no experience
(Cameron, MO) Looking to get your foot in the door in Cameron? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.
1. Entry Level Manager - Insurance
🏛️ Fuller-Nuckolls Agencies
📍 Kearney, MO
💰 $100,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Leader in the Insurance Industry, Fuller-Nuckolls Agencies, is seeking a talented and ambitious Benefits Specialist. Competitive Compensation: $50,000.00 annually. Up to $100,000.00 per year for ...
2. CDL Truck Driver - Average $75,000/Year + $3,000-$10,000 Sign-On
🏛️ Sygma - Kansas City
📍 Cameron, MO
💰 $75,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Now Hiring CDL Class A Drivers For Dedicated Delivery Routes in Kansas City, MO Recent Graduates Welcome - Great Home Time - Under 36 Hours Out Average $75,000+/year! - Up to $10,000 Sign-On Bonus ...
3. Company Truck Driver - Solo, Teams & Trainees
🏛️ Tyson Foods
📍 Cameron, MO
💰 $80,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Back Your Success With An Industry Leader! Largest Pay Increase EVER For Tyson OTR Drivers! Call A Recruiter For Details Tyson Foods provides CDL-A OTR truck driver jobs that offer fantastic benefits ...
4. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!
🏛️ CRST Expedited
📍 Cameron, MO
💰 $50,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year
5. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers
🏛️ Transport America
📍 Cameron, MO
💰 $75 daily
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...
6. Driver - No Experience Needed
🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver
📍 Kearney, MO
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Delivery Driver - DMC2 Kansas City, MO (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DMC2 - Kansas City - 3601 Enterprise ...
7. QA Inspector
🏛️ WESTIN CONSOLIDATED
📍 Kearney, MO
💰 $500 daily
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Job Details Level Entry Job Location Kearney, MO Plant - Kearney, MO Position Type Full Time Education Level High School Salary Range $15.85 Hourly Job Category Manufacturing Description Mr. Dell ...
