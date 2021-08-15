Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Onawa, IA

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Onawa

Posted by 
Onawa News Flash
Onawa News Flash
 7 days ago

(ONAWA, IA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Onawa.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Onawa:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRVQW_0bSO8eF100

1. Diesel Technician - Competitive Pay - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ FedEx - Technician Omaha, NE

📍 Modale, IA

💰 $120 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Diesel Technicians in Omaha, NE! Competitive Pay + Excellent Benefits FedEx Freight is looking for people to fill Shop Technician positions. Position Overview: To provide timely, quality ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Manager - Retirement Plans & Advisory Products

🏛️ Ameritas

📍 Pender, NE

💰 $155,632 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A strategy focused role responsible for development and oversight of retirement plan and advisory product platform offerings for the broker dealer. At Ameritas, our mission is Fulfilling Life. We do ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,988 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Winnebago, NE

💰 $1,988 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Catapult Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Winnebago, Nebraska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Judicial Specialist 2

🏛️ Iowa Department of Administrative Services

📍 Onawa, IA

💰 $52,748 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Judicial Specialist 2 Print ( Judicial Specialist 2 Salary $36,046.40 - $52,748.80 Annually Location Onawa - 51040 - Monona County, IA Job Type Full-time Agency 444 Judicial Job Number 22-00402 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Traveling Foreman Industrial Painters and Sandblasters

🏛️ Allen Blasting and Coating

📍 Sioux City, IA

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Allen Blasting and Coating is a premier Industrial Sandblasting and Coating contractor and we are looking to invest in applicants who are looking for a career in the industrial painting and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Operations Technician

🏛️ Cargill

📍 Herman, NE

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join the Cargill team in Wahpeton! Receive a $2,000 Sign-On Bonus. Working at Cargill is an opportunity to thrivea place to develop your career to the fullest while engaging in meaningful work that ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. QC TECHNICIAN

🏛️ GCC Ready Mix

📍 Sergeant Bluff, IA

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

GCC Location: Pay rate: $17- $21 (hourly) At GCC, employees are our most important resource. As a part of the GCC family, you'll bewelcomed into a culture thatpromotes thecompany vision and internal ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Office Support Staff

🏛️ Tri-State Valuation & Consulting

📍 Sioux City, IA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Office Support Staff Established appraisal firm is seeking office support staff to assist with front office functions. Candidates will need experience in Microsoft Office software, filing, creating ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Security Guard - Temp Position - $15.00 per hour

🏛️ 1st Class Security, Inc

📍 Sioux City, IA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Security officers needed for temporary positions. These positions consist of the following but not limited to: security of clients' property, and monitoring all aspects of security. Observes and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,831 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Winnebago, NE

💰 $1,831 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Winnebago, Nebraska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Onawa News Flash

Onawa News Flash

Onawa, IA
11
Followers
225
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Onawa News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Onawa, IA
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#Retirement Savings#Nonfarm Payrolls#Ia#Shop#Ameritas Pender#Cargill#Wahpeton#Gcc#Office Support Staff#Microsoft Office#Class Security#Onestaff Medical
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy