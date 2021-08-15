These jobs are hiring in Rabun Gap — and they let you set your own schedule

(Rabun Gap, GA) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Rabun Gap-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. Administrative Assistant

🏛️ Staffmark

📍 Westminster, SC

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Staffmark is recruiting for an Administrative Assistant in Westminster, SC. This is a part time position in a busy manufacturing plant with days/hours to be determined. Performs general clerical ...

2. Delivery Service Driver - Cornelia - 4162

🏛️ Domino's

📍 Cornelia, GA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Do you like money in your pocket? Our Delivery Drivers get to ride around town, listen to music, and make great money! We have very flexible schedules, growth opportunities and great wages. Domino ...

3. Insurance Sales: Work from Home / Flexible Schedule

🏛️ The Kind Agency

📍 Clayton, GA

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Are you someone who has the ambition and drive to make a six-figure income, but have lacked the right opportunity? Are you accountable, coachable and do you possess a business mindset? We are looking ...

4. Pool Attendants / Lifeguards

🏛️ USA Management

📍 Lake Toxaway, NC

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Now hiring for pool attendants and lifeguards IMMEDIATELY!!! Calling All Athletes/Students/Seniors/Veterans looking for full or part-time work. Come join our team of Fun, Energetic, Sun-loving people