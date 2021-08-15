Cancel
Ocala, FL

Ready for a change? These Ocala jobs are accepting applications

Ocala Updates
Ocala Updates
 7 days ago

(OCALA, FL) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Ocala.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Ocala:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fNvny_0bSO8cTZ00

1. OPEN INTERVIEWS (8/18, 3PM-7PM) - Outside Sales Representatives

🏛️ West Shore Home

📍 Belleview, FL

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

West Shore Home is looking for Outside Sales Reps, Design Consultants, In-Home Sales Reps, etc. We are growing rapidly and with that comes continuous career opportunities! Regardless of your ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Silver Springs, FL

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Financial Services - Work From Home

🏛️ Spade Recruiting

📍 Gainesville, FL

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Summary AIL is a leading insurance and supplemental benefits provider. The company provides its clients with value and unbeatable customer service with complete transparency and integrity

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Shipping/Receiving Warehouse

🏛️ all american air & electric

📍 Ocala, FL

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Shipping/Receiving Warehouse to become an integral part of our team! You will help coordinate incoming and outgoing shipment activities. Responsibilities: * Order/pull equipment for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Office Assistant

🏛️ Modican Medical & Safety Training Inc

📍 Marion County, FL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assist the HR Director with administrative duties including hiring staff, data entry and other administrative duties. Company Description Medical and Clerical Staffing Agency based out of Ocala FL

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $3,764 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Ocala, FL

💰 $3,764 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Ocala, Florida. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $3764 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Ocala, FL

💰 $3,764 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Ocala, FL. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3764 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $3554.64 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Ocala, FL

💰 $3,554 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Ocala, FL. Shift: 3x12 hr flex Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3554 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $3,271 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Ocala, FL

💰 $3,271 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Ocala, Florida. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department * Discipline ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Registered Nurse - ER - 13 Week Contract ($3190/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Ocala, FL

💰 $3,190 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A challenging but rewarding position is open for a Registered Nurse with experience caring for patients undergoing life-threatening trauma or illnesses for a 13 week contract assignment at a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

