Curtis, NE

Job alert: These Curtis jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
Curtis Digest
Curtis Digest
 7 days ago

(CURTIS, NE) Companies in Curtis are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Curtis:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bPkJd_0bSO8baq00

1. Travel Nurse - RN - OR - Operating Room - $3933 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Cambridge, NE

💰 $3,933 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Operating Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Cambridge, NE. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3933 ...

2. Retail Team Member

🏛️ Orscheln Industries

📍 Gothenburg, NE

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Orscheln Farm and Home is an essential business looking for amazing Team Members...Apply Today! Individuals must be committed to exemplary customer service. Responsible for a variety of duties: sales ...

3. Shipping/Receiving

🏛️ Curbtender, Inc.

📍 Gothenburg, NE

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Summary: The Shipping/Receiving Clerk will manage shipping and receiving for all delivery trucks. Duties/Responsibilities: * Receives goods and verifies the quality and count of all items ...

4. NE - CT/RT - Diagnostic Imaging - Days - $44.58 /HR **12 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Gothenburg, NE

💰 $44 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We don't need them registered in CT, just trained and competent in CT. PURPOSEPerforms computed tomographic procedures to aid physicians in the diagnosis of disease. PRIMARY Performs CT procedures to ...

5. CDL A Regional Drivers - Excellent Pay and Benefits!

🏛️ JBS Carriers

📍 Gothenburg, NE

💰 $140 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

GREELEY, CO - REGIONAL DRIVERS Your Home for a Better Future. Drive how you want with pay and benefits no one can beat. Feed the nation without sacrificing home time. Advance to the position you ...

6. CDL-A Owner Operator Tanker Truck Driver

🏛️ Fort Transfer

📍 Mccook, NE

💰 $3,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Fort Transfer is looking for CDL-A tanker drivers who are ready to join a leader in the transportation industry. Driving with Fort Transfer means a career with a family-oriented company that strives ...

7. CDL A OTR Company Truck Driver

🏛️ K & B Transportation

📍 North Platte, NE

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

K&B Transportation is trying something new for all the Road Warriors out there. To be eligible for this program you must be willing to go out for 2 months at a time. In return, on top of excellent ...

8. Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn $1,450/Week + $6,000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Ryder - Grand Island, NE

📍 Farnam, NE

💰 $6,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ryder is Hiring Class A Company Drivers Home Weekly - Earn $1,450 per Week + $6,000 Sign-On Ryder is a commercial transportation, logistics, and supply chain management solutions company in business ...

9. Class A CDL Truck Driver - Dedicated Run - Weekly Hometime

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Curtis, NE

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hogan is Now Hiring CDL A Truck Drivers for Dedicated Regional Runs! Hogan offers our Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers: * $10,000 Sign on Bonus for experienced drivers * NEW PAY INCREASE : $0.50-$0.57 ...

10. Class A CDL Regional Driver

🏛️ BRK Trucking

📍 North Platte, NE

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking Class A CDL drivers with a minimum of 1 year OTR experience for a Regional (Midwest/Southwest) driving position. (6Months OTR in the last 6 months will be accepted if you have graduated in ...

Curtis Digest

Curtis Digest

Curtis, NE
ABOUT

With Curtis Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

