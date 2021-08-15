Cancel
Seattle, WA

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

Seattle News Alert
Seattle News Alert
 7 days ago

(Seattle, WA) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.

1. Office Clerk

🏛️ 24 Seven Talent

📍 Seattle, WA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Office Clerk Location: Seattle (remote - can work PST hrs) Duration: 3 months Pay: $18/hr Responsibilities: * Responsible for performing daily office tasks such as filing, recording, maintaining ...

2. Financial Member Service Representative - REMOTE

🏛️ Aerotek

📍 Seattle, WA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This position gives you the ability to work from home after completing 1 month of successful metrics/performance! JOB DESCRIPTION: The Member Contact Center Representative I provides world class ...

3. Small Business Account Associate MTU- Work From Home Seattle, WA

🏛️ Lumen

📍 Home, WA

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

*About Lumen*Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With 450,000 route fiber miles serving customers in more than 60 countries ...

4. REMOTE Salesforce Admin - $120k (Flows)

🏛️ CyberCoders

📍 Seattle, WA

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

REMOTE Salesforce Admin - $120k (Flows) Permanently Remote Job Title: Salesforce Admin - $120k (Flows) Salary: $85k-$120k Base + Benefits and 401k Requirements: SQL, Experience building flows Based ...

5. Account Executive (Remote)

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Seattle, WA

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Account Executive, Retail This Jobot Job is hosted by: Gene Choi Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and sending us your resume. Salary: $65,000 - $125,000 per year A bit ...

From Othello to Belltown, Magnolia, Lake City and beyond: Stay connected with local breaking news happening in Seattle, including local politics, events, and arts and culture.

