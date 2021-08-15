Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Nashville

(NASHVILLE, AR) Companies in Nashville are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Nashville:

1. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $3060 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Nashville, AR

💰 $3,060 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Nashville, AR. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3060 ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Hope, AR

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

3. Assistant Project Manager - Travel Team

🏛️ Driveline Retail Merchandising

📍 Columbus, AR

💰 $39,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Benefits Eager to learn something new? Join our team for paid on the job training, opportunities for advancement, competitive benefits, and the opportunity to travel for a variety of projects across ...

4. Local Coordinator for Student Exchange Program

🏛️ Greenheart Exchange

📍 Hope, AR

💰 $30,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

By becoming a Greenheart Exchange Local Coordinator, you have the opportunity to change the world by bringing cultural exchange to your community. Local Coordinators are independent contractors who ...

5. Certified Surgical Tech | CST | OR (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Hope, AR

💰 $39 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what thrills you about being an Allied health professional. Our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position ...

6. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Nashville, AR

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

7. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,664 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Nashville, AR

💰 $2,664 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedPro Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Nashville, Arkansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date

8. Nurse Practitioner - Clinical Solutions - PRN

🏛️ Matrix Medical Network

📍 Nashville, AR

💰 $64 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview: Nurse Practitioner PRN Clinical Solutions About Us: Matrix Clinical Trials partners with leading medical centers, research institutions and vaccine trials to support critical trial ...

9. Class A - Local Truck Driver - Home Every Night

🏛️ Quality Carriers

📍 Hope, AR

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Responsibilities Local Pay * Earn up to $2,000 weekly gross - Apply Now to your local terminal for more details * $5,000 Sign-on bonus - limited-time - paid out in less than 6 months * $500 ...

10. CDL Team Truck Driver (Can Match) - Earn $70,000/Year + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ U.S. Xpress - Tag Team

📍 Hope, AR

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is Hiring CDL-A Tag Team Drivers Earn $70,000/year with UP TO 18 WEEKS OFF! $1,000 Transition Bonus! Up to $30,000 in Sign-On Bonuses! LIVE THE DREAM. DRIVE TAG TEAM. U.S. Xpress Tag ...