Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, AR

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Nashville

Posted by 
Nashville Bulletin
Nashville Bulletin
 7 days ago

(NASHVILLE, AR) Companies in Nashville are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Nashville:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ToBeE_0bSO8ZmG00

1. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $3060 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Nashville, AR

💰 $3,060 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Nashville, AR. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3060 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Hope, AR

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Assistant Project Manager - Travel Team

🏛️ Driveline Retail Merchandising

📍 Columbus, AR

💰 $39,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Benefits Eager to learn something new? Join our team for paid on the job training, opportunities for advancement, competitive benefits, and the opportunity to travel for a variety of projects across ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Local Coordinator for Student Exchange Program

🏛️ Greenheart Exchange

📍 Hope, AR

💰 $30,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

By becoming a Greenheart Exchange Local Coordinator, you have the opportunity to change the world by bringing cultural exchange to your community. Local Coordinators are independent contractors who ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Certified Surgical Tech | CST | OR (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Hope, AR

💰 $39 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what thrills you about being an Allied health professional. Our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Nashville, AR

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,664 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Nashville, AR

💰 $2,664 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedPro Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Nashville, Arkansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Nurse Practitioner - Clinical Solutions - PRN

🏛️ Matrix Medical Network

📍 Nashville, AR

💰 $64 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview: Nurse Practitioner PRN Clinical Solutions About Us: Matrix Clinical Trials partners with leading medical centers, research institutions and vaccine trials to support critical trial ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Class A - Local Truck Driver - Home Every Night

🏛️ Quality Carriers

📍 Hope, AR

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Responsibilities Local Pay * Earn up to $2,000 weekly gross - Apply Now to your local terminal for more details * $5,000 Sign-on bonus - limited-time - paid out in less than 6 months * $500 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Team Truck Driver (Can Match) - Earn $70,000/Year + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ U.S. Xpress - Tag Team

📍 Hope, AR

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is Hiring CDL-A Tag Team Drivers Earn $70,000/year with UP TO 18 WEEKS OFF! $1,000 Transition Bonus! Up to $30,000 in Sign-On Bonuses! LIVE THE DREAM. DRIVE TAG TEAM. U.S. Xpress Tag ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Nashville Bulletin

Nashville Bulletin

Nashville, AR
31
Followers
160
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Nashville Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nashville, AR
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#Nonfarm Payrolls#Ar#Cdl#Drivers Earn#Allied#Vivian#Rn Med Surg#U S Xpress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy