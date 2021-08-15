Hiring Now: These roles are open in Spring Hill

(SPRING HILL, FL) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Spring Hill.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Spring Hill:

1. CDL-A Truck Driver Local Route - Home Daily - $1,000 per Week

🏛️ Bulk Transport Company

📍 Brooksville, FL

💰 $1,000 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Company DriverBenefits * Local Route! * Earn up to $1,000 per Week * Home Daily! * Platinum Level Love's Points Cards Day 1 - Enjoy your drinks & coffee on us - every day

2. Digital Marketing Coordinator - Remote or In-Office

🏛️ Randall-Reilly

📍 Tampa, FL

💰 $20,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Randall-Reilly's Recruiting Division is looking to add a Digital Marketing Coordinator to the team! About us: Randall-Reilly provides data-driven solutions for clients in the Trucking, Construction ...

3. Medical ICU (MICU) Travel Nurse RN - $4464 weekly in FL

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Hudson, FL

💰 $4,464 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

4. Independent Contractor / Owner Operator Home Delivery 26 Box Trucks

🏛️ Allegro Home Delivery

📍 New Port Richey, FL

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Independent Contractor / Owner Operator Home Delivery 26 Box Trucks Qualified? Interested? Questions? Give Joe a call at (855) 650-7346 Allegro Home Delivery is a fast-growing company beginning to ...

5. Salesforce CPQ Consultant, remote - $150k + stock with opportunity for career progression

🏛️ CPQ People

📍 Tampa, FL

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This Salesforce partner company is looking for another Consultant to grow their team of CPQ specialists - could it be you? This company has been rated by Salesforce Account Managers as the No 1 ...

6. Commissioned Sales Rep (Remote)

🏛️ Thrilling Foods

📍 Tampa, FL

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Thrilling Foods makes Bakon™, the plant-based bacon people actually want to eat. Check out our reviews - this stuff is the real deal. Even hardcore canivores love it, and most businesses who've ...

7. Senior Outbound Sales Development Representative (SDR), Remote Available

🏛️ InMotion Hosting

📍 Tampa, FL

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

InMotion Hosting is searching for a Senior Outbound Sales Development Representative to source, qualify, and nurture new sales leads for one of our newest product lines. We're looking for someone who ...

8. Administrative Specialist - Partially Remote

🏛️ Recovery Partners - United States

📍 Tampa, FL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Recovery Partners is a nationally licensed collection agency located in Scottsdale, AZ. We specialize in Insurance Subrogation for major insurance carriers. Great entry level opportunity! In this ...

9. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $3,917 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Hudson, FL

💰 $3,917 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Hudson, Florida. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

10. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM

🏛️ Dart - Company Driver

📍 Weeki Wachee, FL

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers! Full Benefits - 99% No-Touch Freight Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Guarantee Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR ...