Newcomb, NM

Ready for a change? These Newcomb jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
Newcomb Post
Newcomb Post
 7 days ago

(NEWCOMB, NM) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Newcomb companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Newcomb:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rYTqT_0bSO8W8500

1. Full-time Pediatrician Locums Need - Shiprock, NM - $125/hr

🏛️ Alumni Healthcare Staffing

📍 Shiprock, NM

💰 $125 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Please see the below details regarding an excellent locum tenens opportunity that we are currently hiring for in New Mexico. The ideal candidate will be a Pediatricianphysicianwho is licensed in ANY ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg / Telemetry - $2,121 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Shiprock, NM

💰 $2,121 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Catapult Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg / Telemetry for a travel nursing job in Shiprock, New Mexico. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg / Telemetry * Discipline ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Insurance Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Shiprock, NM

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,812 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Shiprock, NM

💰 $1,812 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Shiprock, New Mexico. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: 09/06 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Physician / Family Practice / New Mexico / Locum or Permanent / Locums Family Medicine Physician...

🏛️ ALUMNI HEALTHCARE STAFFING

📍 Shiprock, NM

💰 $120 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Please see the below details regarding an excellent locum tenens opportunity that we are currently hiring for in New Mexico. The ideal candidate will be a Board-Certified or Board-Eligible Primary ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. MD / Family Practice Job in Shiprock, New Mexico / Locum or Permanent

🏛️ Murdock Consulting

📍 Shiprock, NM

💰 $600 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Family Practice with OB - VAMC - Any State License Accepted - Shiprock, NM Option #1: FP with OB experience and Inpatient Experience preferred Option #2: FP for outpatient coverage (and inpatient if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2719.8 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Shiprock, NM

💰 $2,719 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Shiprock, NM. Shift: 3x12 hr flex Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2719 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,812 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Shiprock, NM

💰 $1,812 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Shiprock, New Mexico. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: 09/06 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Newcomb Post

Newcomb Post

Newcomb, NM
ABOUT

With Newcomb Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

