Oxford, NC

Work remotely in Oxford — these positions are open now

Oxford Journal
 7 days ago

(Oxford, NC) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49acH3_0bSO8TTu00

1. Full Stack Developer React.js

🏛️ CyberCoders

📍 Durham, NC

💰 $160,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Full Stack Developer React.js If you are a Full Stack Developer React.js with experience, please read on! Fully remote position for an AI powered mortgage advisor. Our goal is to make the home ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Technical Support Engineer - 50% REMOTE

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Durham, NC

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Tech Support Engineer This Jobot Job is hosted by: Roxy Kupfert Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and sending us your resume. Salary: $55,000 - $65,000 per year A bit ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Henderson, NC

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Henderson, NC

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Work from Home - Customer Service Associate

🏛️ S&P Data LLC

📍 Durham, NC

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work from Home Customer Service Ready to kick-start you career? You've come to the right place! Have a passion for helping others ? Enjoy solving problems ? Pride yourself on your customer service

Click Here to Apply Now

6. General Manager/Operator

🏛️ BISCUITVILLE INC

📍 Durham, NC

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Experienced Job Location 158 - Durham, NC Remote Type N/A Position Type Full Time Education Level High School Salary Range $45,000.00 - $60,000.00 Salary/year Travel Percentage Up ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Full Time- Work From Home Customer Service Representative

🏛️ S&P Data LLC

📍 Durham, NC

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ready to kick-start you career? You've come to the right place! Have a passion for helping others ? Enjoy solving problems ? Pride yourself on your customer service ? Then this is the career path for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

ABOUT

With Oxford Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

