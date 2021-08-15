Work remotely in Oxford — these positions are open now

(Oxford, NC) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.



1. Full Stack Developer React.js

🏛️ CyberCoders

📍 Durham, NC

💰 $160,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Full Stack Developer React.js If you are a Full Stack Developer React.js with experience, please read on! Fully remote position for an AI powered mortgage advisor. Our goal is to make the home ...

2. Technical Support Engineer - 50% REMOTE

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Durham, NC

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Tech Support Engineer This Jobot Job is hosted by: Roxy Kupfert Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and sending us your resume. Salary: $55,000 - $65,000 per year A bit ...

3. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Henderson, NC

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

4. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Henderson, NC

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

5. Work from Home - Customer Service Associate

🏛️ S&P Data LLC

📍 Durham, NC

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work from Home Customer Service Ready to kick-start you career? You've come to the right place! Have a passion for helping others ? Enjoy solving problems ? Pride yourself on your customer service

6. General Manager/Operator

🏛️ BISCUITVILLE INC

📍 Durham, NC

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Experienced Job Location 158 - Durham, NC Remote Type N/A Position Type Full Time Education Level High School Salary Range $45,000.00 - $60,000.00 Salary/year Travel Percentage Up ...

7. Full Time- Work From Home Customer Service Representative

🏛️ S&P Data LLC

📍 Durham, NC

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ready to kick-start you career? You've come to the right place! Have a passion for helping others ? Enjoy solving problems ? Pride yourself on your customer service ? Then this is the career path for ...