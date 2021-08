When the news came out about Superman and Lois Lane getting their own show in the Arrowverse, fans were pretty skeptical. People wonder how they can do these two legendary characters justice. It’s safe to say that this season did more than enough to prove naysayers wrong, showing that this is currently the best show on the CW. This season finale has perfectly tied into the themes of family and bonds while wrapping up many plotlines in its action-packed hour.