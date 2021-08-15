Cancel
Augusta, GA

Helen (White) Kanavage – 89

By Nick Kasey
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHelen Lee White Kanavage, age 89, of Augusta passed away Friday, August 13, 2021 at Doctor’s Hospital in Augusta. Mrs. Kanavage was born April 22, 1932 in Baxley to the late Vance Gaston White and the late Viola Orien Carson White. She was a house wife, a member of the Red Hat Club, and a member of First Baptist Church of Augusta. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Chester B. Kanavage; brother, J.W. White; and sisters, Peggy Chancey and Rose Boatright.

