Los Altos, CA

These Los Altos companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Los Altos Town Dispatch
 7 days ago

(Los Altos, CA) Looking to get your foot in the door in Los Altos? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.

1. Service Management Trainee

🏛️ America's Tire

📍 Mountain View, CA

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NO AUTOMOTIVE EXPERIENCE REQUIRED! Annual wages at this location range from $55,000 to $75,000! Thank you for your interest in working for the nation's largest independent tire retailer! America ...

2. CDL Delivery Driver - Home Daily - Start at $30/Hour + Great Benefits

🏛️ Reyes Beer Division - San Francisco, CA

📍 Cupertino, CA

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reyes Beer Division - Golden Brands is Hiring CDL Class A Delivery Drivers Earn $30/hour + Overtime - Excellent Benefits Local Routes - Get Home Daily NO Experience Required Reyes Beer Division is ...

3. Class A Truck Driver

🏛️ Western Express

📍 San Jose, CA

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 888-822-6009 Drive with a company that can offer you more. Western Express has immediate openings for entry level company truck drivers and driver ...

4. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Los Altos, CA

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DSF3 San Jose, CA (Starting Pay $21.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DSF3 - San Jose - 1700 Montague ...

5. Public Relations Liaison

🏛️ SOLAR Bill Review

📍 Dublin, CA

💰 $35,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Public Relations Liaison NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY. WE WILL TRAIN THE RIGHT PERSON. Solar Bill Review Team Outside Business Development Dublin, CA, USA Compensation$35,000 to $104,000 Annually (plus ...

