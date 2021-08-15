Cancel
Stephenson, MI

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Stephenson

Stephenson Today
Stephenson Today
 7 days ago

(STEPHENSON, MI) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Stephenson companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Stephenson:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k4PLQ_0bSO8H8Q00

1. Data Scientists Visualization

🏛️ KYYBA

📍 Marinette, WI

💰 $65 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Description: This Natural Language Processing group in AI Advancement Center is seeking an experienced software and data engineer to work with our data scientists and IT partners to help ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Marinette, WI

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Retail Merchandiser - Start ASAP (ktas)

🏛️ Merchandisers On Demand

📍 Menominee, MI

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Teams Welcome - IC POSITION Day Shifts Monday to Friday PAY: $20 per hour Assist with a full store reset and remodel. Category resets will also be included in this position. This is not a cash-paying ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Quality Inspector

🏛️ SW - Jason B

📍 Marinette, WI

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

S taffworks Group client is a full-service provider of customized logistics and supply chain management solutions, including warehousing, third party logistics, transportation, quality inspection ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Cleaner $11 FT - 2nd Shift - Stephenson, MI

🏛️ Accent Services Inc

📍 Stephenson, MI

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description/Job Summary Vonachen Group is a private, family-owned janitorial service company. Our team is hard-working, responsive and reliable. We believe in delivering quality work, honoring our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Marinette, WI

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Marinette, WI

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Automotive Technician: Ford-Lincoln Veteran Careers Program

🏛️ Ford - Lincoln Veteran Careers Program

📍 Marinette, WI

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview: The Volvo Car Automotive Technician Career Program is designed to recruit and train experienced automotive technicians and military Veteran mechanics. Automotive technician or military ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL A Regional Truck Driver: 60 CPM + Pay Guarantee + Less Sitting = More Miles!

🏛️ Paper Transport - PTI

📍 Menominee, MI

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A Truck Driver Needed for Regional Run: Less Sitting = More Miles! We're growing and we're excited to announce Paper Transport, Inc.'s largest pay Increase in company history! We have a CDL-A ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL-A Company Dedicated Truck Driver - Now Hiring

🏛️ Dart

📍 Menominee, MI

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Earn Higher Pay With Dart's CDL-A Company DEDICATED TRUCK DRIVING JOBS! To other carriers, consistent lanes and home time might be "new" but Dart has been offering a great work/life balance on our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

