Job alert: These jobs are open in Sandersville

(SANDERSVILLE, GA) Companies in Sandersville are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Sandersville:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Wrens, GA

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

2. Sales Representative Paid Training Full Benefits Paid Weekly

🏛️ Safe Haven Security

📍 Dublin, GA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Safe Haven Security is the largest employee based ADT dealer in the world. Recently recognized by "Inc. Magazine" as one of the fastest growing companies in America. Safe Haven is experiencing rapid ...

3. Logistics Clerk / Administrative Assistant

🏛️ Kelly

📍 Mcintyre, GA

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Kelly® Professional & Industrial, we're passionate about helping you find a job that works for you. How about this one? We're seeking a Part - time Logistics Clerk / Administrative Assistant to ...

4. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Milledgeville, GA

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

5. HVAC Customer Service Representative and Dispatcher

🏛️ Aire Serv of Dublin

📍 Dublin, GA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

With more than 200 locations throughout the United States and Canada, Aire Serv is a trusted name in the field of heating and air conditioning installation, maintenance, and repair. We are proud of ...

6. Material Handler A&B Shift

🏛️ Dura-Line

📍 Sandersville, GA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Dura-Line, we aspire to create a more connected world, because we believe every company, every community, every person deserves the chance to advance their lives through better access to high ...

7. Travel Nurse - RN - SDU - Stepdown Unit - $2720 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Sandersville, GA

💰 $2,720 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Stepdown Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Sandersville, GA. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

8. Travel Nurse RN - Progressive Care Unit - COVID19 - $2,720 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Sandersville, GA

💰 $2,720 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Progressive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Sandersville, Georgia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Progressive Care Unit

9. Sales Representative - No Cold Calling rd107

🏛️ The Senior Life Group 9

📍 Milledgeville, GA

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

It's no doubt that 2020 has been a challenging year for all of us. But if you are searching for a fresh start and an amazing opportunity to turn your life around, Senior Life has your answer. In 2021 ...

10. CDL Solo and Team Truck Drivers - Top Pay + Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Kottke Trucking, Inc.

📍 Milledgeville, GA

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Solo and Team CDL A Truck Drivers! Solos Average $70,000 Yearly - Earn Up To 56 CPM - Great Benefits As we grow, we are in search of more drivers to join our family. Apply Today! Position ...