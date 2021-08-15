Ready for a change? These Connellsville jobs are accepting applications

(CONNELLSVILLE, PA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Connellsville.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Connellsville:

1. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM

🏛️ Dart - Company Driver

📍 Greensburg, PA

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers! Full Benefits - 99% No-Touch Freight Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Guarantee Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR ...

2. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Connellsville, PA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

3. Property Preservation Technician

🏛️ Broad Mountain Building and Restorations

📍 Youngstown, PA

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Who is Broad Mountain Preservation? Broad Mountain Preservation is a fast growing company that preforms Property Preservation on bank owned, vacant properties in Pennsylvania, Maine, Vermont and New ...

4. Full-Time Beauty Lead Advisor - Sephora Operations

🏛️ KOHLS

📍 Irwin, PA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hourly pay up to $20.45/hour! Drive Kohl's + Sephora sales through an authentic passion for beauty. Engages Clients through identifying their needs with a consultative approach, top beauty brands ...

5. Hospital Housekeeper

🏛️ Xanitos

📍 Morgantown, WV

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Xanitos is hiring 1st, 2nd and 3rd shifts. Full-Time Environmental Service ( Hospital Housekeepers ) at West Virginia University Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia. * Apply today to secure an ...

6. Marketing Coordinator

🏛️ Logix Guru, LLC

📍 Murrysville, PA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Logix Guru is a leader in IT Staffing, Software QA/Testing and App Development. Logix Guru is seeking a results-oriented organized, and driven marketing coordinator with the ability to work ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Greensburg, PA

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

8. Truck Driver CDL A Weekly Hometime 2200 per wk Recent Grads No NYC

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Monroeville, PA

💰 $2,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Details Pay $800 to $2200 per week Home Weekly Runs - (Recent Grads Welcome, will be will a trainer for 3 to 4 weeks - Regional Routes during that time $800/week) - {After training/experience driver ...

9. CDL Team Truck Drivers - Average $85,000-$100,000/Year + $5k Sign-On

🏛️ Double J Transport

📍 Morgantown, WV

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Class A CDL Pre-Matched Team Drivers! Average $85k-$100k+ Per Driver Yearly - $5k Sign-On Bonus Per Driver - 100% No-Touch Freight Double J Transport is now hiring for Over the Road Class ...

10. Class A CDL Regional Drivers - $7,500 Sign On Bonus New & Improved Pay Package!

🏛️ Zenith Global Logistics

📍 Uniontown, PA

💰 $95,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Regional Drivers - $7,500 Sign On Bonus New & Improved Pay Package! Zenith Freight Lines specializes in logistics for home furnishings. We are currently hiring for LTL Class A CDL ...