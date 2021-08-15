Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connellsville, PA

Ready for a change? These Connellsville jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
Connellsville Updates
Connellsville Updates
 7 days ago

(CONNELLSVILLE, PA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Connellsville.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Connellsville:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1untV2_0bSO88H800

1. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM

🏛️ Dart - Company Driver

📍 Greensburg, PA

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers! Full Benefits - 99% No-Touch Freight Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Guarantee Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Connellsville, PA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Property Preservation Technician

🏛️ Broad Mountain Building and Restorations

📍 Youngstown, PA

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Who is Broad Mountain Preservation? Broad Mountain Preservation is a fast growing company that preforms Property Preservation on bank owned, vacant properties in Pennsylvania, Maine, Vermont and New ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Full-Time Beauty Lead Advisor - Sephora Operations

🏛️ KOHLS

📍 Irwin, PA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hourly pay up to $20.45/hour! Drive Kohl's + Sephora sales through an authentic passion for beauty. Engages Clients through identifying their needs with a consultative approach, top beauty brands ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Hospital Housekeeper

🏛️ Xanitos

📍 Morgantown, WV

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Xanitos is hiring 1st, 2nd and 3rd shifts. Full-Time Environmental Service ( Hospital Housekeepers ) at West Virginia University Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia. * Apply today to secure an ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Marketing Coordinator

🏛️ Logix Guru, LLC

📍 Murrysville, PA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Logix Guru is a leader in IT Staffing, Software QA/Testing and App Development. Logix Guru is seeking a results-oriented organized, and driven marketing coordinator with the ability to work ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Greensburg, PA

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Truck Driver CDL A Weekly Hometime 2200 per wk Recent Grads No NYC

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Monroeville, PA

💰 $2,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Details Pay $800 to $2200 per week Home Weekly Runs - (Recent Grads Welcome, will be will a trainer for 3 to 4 weeks - Regional Routes during that time $800/week) - {After training/experience driver ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Team Truck Drivers - Average $85,000-$100,000/Year + $5k Sign-On

🏛️ Double J Transport

📍 Morgantown, WV

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Class A CDL Pre-Matched Team Drivers! Average $85k-$100k+ Per Driver Yearly - $5k Sign-On Bonus Per Driver - 100% No-Touch Freight Double J Transport is now hiring for Over the Road Class ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Class A CDL Regional Drivers - $7,500 Sign On Bonus New & Improved Pay Package!

🏛️ Zenith Global Logistics

📍 Uniontown, PA

💰 $95,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Regional Drivers - $7,500 Sign On Bonus New & Improved Pay Package! Zenith Freight Lines specializes in logistics for home furnishings. We are currently hiring for LTL Class A CDL ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Connellsville Updates

Connellsville Updates

Connellsville, PA
57
Followers
159
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Connellsville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Youngstown, PA
State
Maine State
City
Monroeville, PA
State
Vermont State
City
Morgantown, PA
City
Connellsville, PA
City
Greensburg, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Cpm#Bi Weekly#Cdl#Life Insurance#Property Preservation#Llc Murrysville#App Development#Drivers Earn#Home Weekly Runs Lrb#Regional Routes#Zenith Freight Lines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy