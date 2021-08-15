Start immediately with these jobs in Aspen

(Aspen, CO) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Aspen-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.



1. Maintenance Technician

🏛️ Bluegreen Vacations

📍 Aspen, CO

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Maintenance Technician Aspen, CO 81611, USA Req #4278 Tuesday, August 10, 2021 The Innsbruck , located in Aspen, CO , seeks an experienced Sr. Maintenance Technician. Hiring Immediately, apply today

2. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Closing Coordinator (Hiring Immediately)

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Gypsum, CO

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstration - Closing Coordinator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club ...

3. Box Truck Driver - Warehouse - Twin Lakes, CO, United States - New Pay Rate!

🏛️ Hudson Group

📍 Twin Lakes, CO

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Located at Twin Lakes, CO, United States - New Pay Rate! WE'RE HIRING IMMEDIATELY AND OFFERING A $300 HIRING BONUS FOR JOINING OUR TEAM! Grow With Us! Hudson is North America's leading travel ...

4. Fine Dining Hostess - Immediate Hire

🏛️ Italian Restaurant

📍 Aspen, CO

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Casa D'Angelo's newest location in Aspen is looking to hire an hostess to join the team. In this position, you will stay near the front of the restaurant, greeting and seating customers as they ...

5. Specialty Sales Associate - Twin Lakes, CO, United States - New Pay Rate!

🏛️ Hudson Group

📍 Twin Lakes, CO

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Located at Twin Lakes, CO, United States - New Pay Rate! WE'RE HIRING IMMEDIATELY AND OFFERING A $300 HIRING BONUS FOR JOINING OUR TEAM! Grow With Us! Hudson is North America's leading travel ...

6. Crusher Operator

🏛️ Eagle Rocks Aggregate, Inc.

📍 Gypsum, CO

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Eagle Rocks Aggregate, Inc., an aggregate provider in Eagle County Colorado, has an immediate opening for a full time, experienced Crusher Plant Operator. We hire team members that are seeking ...