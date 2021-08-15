Start immediately with these jobs in Naples

(Naples, FL) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Naples-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.



1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Naples, FL

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

2. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Bonita Springs, FL

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking to hire immediately and no industry experience is required. We fully train our employees. We pay every week and we also provide benefits. A few of the key traits that that generally ...

3. Customer Service Specialist

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Bonita Springs, FL

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, we are looking to fill positions immediately. We train our employees so no industry experience is needed. If you have experience, even better! We pay every week and we provide benefits. The ...

4. Counter Sales Representative - $16.00 hr. and up

🏛️ ManpowerGroup

📍 Fort Myers, FL

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ferguson is currently seeking the right individual to fill an immediate need for a Counter / Part Sales Representative. The Counter Sales Rep is the face of our retail parts store and the go-to ...

5. Inside Sales Representative

🏛️ Advanced Car Shipping

📍 Fort Myers, FL

💰 $700 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Immediately! Post Date April 7, 2021 Job Category Sales & Marketing Location Remote Schedule Full-Time Relocation N Brand Advanced Car Shipping Position type Sales We're a fast growing ...

6. Job available - immediate employment - Evening Cleaner Fort Myers | Sanibel - Marsden South - Mar...

🏛️ Marsden South

📍 Naples, FL

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview Marsden South, a Marsden Holding Company, is a facility services provider with an unmatched reputation for operational excellence. We clean, sanitize, and service large and small businesses ...