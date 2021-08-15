Start immediately with these jobs in Somerset

(Somerset, KY) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Somerset companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.



1. Staff Registered Nurse Assistant (SRNA /CNA)

🏛️ Crown Services, Inc. - Somerset

📍 Somerset, KY

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Crown Services is proud to accept applications for a Certified Nursing Assistant in Somerset, KY! This is a full-time opportunity and is available immediately! Scheduled days may vary and are posted ...

2. Package Sorter - Immediate Hire (Benefits Day 1)

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Liberty, KY

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Shifts: Overnight, Early Morning, Day, Evening, Weekend Location: Campbellsville, KY Hourly pay rate: Up to ...

3. Blister Packer

🏛️ Staffmark

📍 Corbin, KY

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Staffmark has an Immediate Opening for a Blister Packer in Corbin, KY! Daily Pay options are available, which means you now have the option to be paid daily or weekly! First Shift pays $10.08 with a ...

4. Psychologist or Licensed Clinical Social Worker - SIGNING BONUS!

🏛️ LifeSource, Inc.

📍 Jamestown, KY

💰 $135,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediate Opportunity...We are ready to begin interviewing and selecting a candidate for this position!!! Signing Bonus Available!!! * Experienced Therapist Needed * KY licensed PhD, PsyD or LISW

5. Direct Support Professional - Entry Level Healthcare Position

🏛️ Crown Services, Inc. - Somerset

📍 Somerset, KY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Crown Services Healthcare is proud to accept applications for a Direct Support Professional in Somerset, KY! This is a full-time opportunity and is available immediately! Scheduled days may vary and ...