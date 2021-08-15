Cancel
Somerset, KY

Start immediately with these jobs in Somerset

Posted by 
 7 days ago

(Somerset, KY) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Somerset companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.

1. Staff Registered Nurse Assistant (SRNA /CNA)

🏛️ Crown Services, Inc. - Somerset

📍 Somerset, KY

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Crown Services is proud to accept applications for a Certified Nursing Assistant in Somerset, KY! This is a full-time opportunity and is available immediately! Scheduled days may vary and are posted ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Package Sorter - Immediate Hire (Benefits Day 1)

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Liberty, KY

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Shifts: Overnight, Early Morning, Day, Evening, Weekend Location: Campbellsville, KY Hourly pay rate: Up to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Blister Packer

🏛️ Staffmark

📍 Corbin, KY

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Staffmark has an Immediate Opening for a Blister Packer in Corbin, KY! Daily Pay options are available, which means you now have the option to be paid daily or weekly! First Shift pays $10.08 with a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Psychologist or Licensed Clinical Social Worker - SIGNING BONUS!

🏛️ LifeSource, Inc.

📍 Jamestown, KY

💰 $135,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediate Opportunity...We are ready to begin interviewing and selecting a candidate for this position!!! Signing Bonus Available!!! * Experienced Therapist Needed * KY licensed PhD, PsyD or LISW

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Direct Support Professional - Entry Level Healthcare Position

🏛️ Crown Services, Inc. - Somerset

📍 Somerset, KY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Crown Services Healthcare is proud to accept applications for a Direct Support Professional in Somerset, KY! This is a full-time opportunity and is available immediately! Scheduled days may vary and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

ABOUT

With Somerset Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

