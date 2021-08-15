Start immediately with these jobs in Somerset
(Somerset, KY) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Somerset companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.
1. Staff Registered Nurse Assistant (SRNA /CNA)
🏛️ Crown Services, Inc. - Somerset
📍 Somerset, KY
💰 $14 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Crown Services is proud to accept applications for a Certified Nursing Assistant in Somerset, KY! This is a full-time opportunity and is available immediately! Scheduled days may vary and are posted ...
2. Package Sorter - Immediate Hire (Benefits Day 1)
🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing
📍 Liberty, KY
💰 $17 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Shifts: Overnight, Early Morning, Day, Evening, Weekend Location: Campbellsville, KY Hourly pay rate: Up to ...
3. Blister Packer
🏛️ Staffmark
📍 Corbin, KY
💰 $10 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Staffmark has an Immediate Opening for a Blister Packer in Corbin, KY! Daily Pay options are available, which means you now have the option to be paid daily or weekly! First Shift pays $10.08 with a ...
4. Psychologist or Licensed Clinical Social Worker - SIGNING BONUS!
🏛️ LifeSource, Inc.
📍 Jamestown, KY
💰 $135,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Immediate Opportunity...We are ready to begin interviewing and selecting a candidate for this position!!! Signing Bonus Available!!! * Experienced Therapist Needed * KY licensed PhD, PsyD or LISW
5. Direct Support Professional - Entry Level Healthcare Position
🏛️ Crown Services, Inc. - Somerset
📍 Somerset, KY
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Crown Services Healthcare is proud to accept applications for a Direct Support Professional in Somerset, KY! This is a full-time opportunity and is available immediately! Scheduled days may vary and ...
