'Shang-Chi' Star Simu Liu Shares Set Images, Slams Disney Calling Release Stragegy an "Experiment"
Actor Simu Liu is giving us a peek into the world of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Marvel’s newest leading man tweeted out photos from the set of the upcoming film, showcasing himself and a number of his co-stars — the first Asian actors to ever lead a major superhero film — from the set of the superhero film as he responded to Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s recent comment, referring to the release of his Marvel film as an “interesting experiment.”collider.com
