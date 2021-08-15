'Shang-Chi' Star Simu Liu Shares Set Images, Slams Disney Calling Release Stragegy an "Experiment"

Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu responded to Disney CEO Bob Chapek describing the new film’s theatrical release as an “interesting experiment.”. During a quarterly earnings call for Disney, CEO Bob Chapek discussed the upcoming release of Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which stars Simu Liu in the titular role. The film will be Disney’s first release in 2021 to remain exclusively in theaters following the company’s dual-release strategy with both theatrical distribution and Disney Plus Premier Access, the latter of which allows subscribers to watch new releases such as Raya and the Last Dragon, Cruella, Black Widow and Jungle Cruise at home for $29.99. This new release strategy, which kicked off in 2020 with the release of Mulan, came in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.