No experience necessary — Springfield companies hiring now

(Springfield, IL) These companies are hiring Springfield residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!



1. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required

🏛️ WS Partners of GA

📍 Springfield, IL

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our company is looking to hire 4 new team members by the end of the week. We provide full training from the ground up, great pay and benefits, and we offer a service that you can feel good about

2. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Springfield, IL

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

3. Class A Truck Driver Recent Grads Only starting 800 per wk Hiring in IL

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Springfield, IL

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description * Salary $800 per week GUARANTEED * * This Position is for RECENT GRADS ONLY with CDL Class A License * * GUARANTEED O.T.R. ROUTES - (2 week out on the road & 2/3 days home with your ...

4. CDL Truck Driver - Average $95,000/Year + $7,500-$12,500 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ SYGMA Illinois

📍 Dawson, IL

💰 $95,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL Class A Drivers For Dedicated Delivery Routes in Illinois Recent Graduates Welcome - Sign-On Bonuses - Avg. $95k/Year Every day, the country's most successful restaurant chains rely on ...

5. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Springfield, IL

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

6. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Springfield, IL

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Average $75,000/Year - Sign-On Bonuses

🏛️ SYGMA - Kansas City Relocation

📍 Modesto, IL

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL Class A Drivers For Dedicated Delivery Routes in Kansas City Recent Graduates Welcome - Great Home Time - Under 36 Hours Out - Average $75k+/year! This Position Requires Relocation to ...

8. Red Bull Merchandiser - Sales Trainee

🏛️ Power Distributing, A Red Bull Distributor

📍 Springfield, IL

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

PURPOSE OF THIS JOB There is a $500 signing bonus after 90 days! Here is a day in the life of a Red Bull Sales Account Manager. COMPANY DESCRIPTION: Power Distributing LLC is the distributor of Red ...

9. Life Insurance Sales - Exclusive Free TV/Direct Mail Leads Earn $150k+

🏛️ Taylored Legacy

📍 Springfield, IL

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

#1 Final Expense Life Insurance Agency and company in the nation, looking for outgoing individuals to help us grow our sales force in your area. No experience is required; growth opportunity ...

10. Midwest Retail Merchandiser

🏛️ TouchPoint360 | In-Store Retail Execution and Consulting

📍 Springfield, IL

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Touchpoint360 is looking for recent graduates, empty nesters, and travel partners out of the Midwest! We need Merchandisers who take pride in completing resets and enjoy merchandising! Job ...