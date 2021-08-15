Cancel
Lafayette, IN

Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

Lafayette Post
Lafayette Post
 7 days ago

(Lafayette, IN) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Lafayette are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

1. Part Time Merchandiser - Lafayette, IN

🏛️ American Greetings

📍 Lafayette, IN

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

As a Part-Time Merchandiser with American Greetings, you'll be a vital part of our company's purpose; To make the world a more thoughtful and caring place. We are looking for motivated and energetic ...

2. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Lafayette, IN

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

3. Bookkeeper

🏛️ Novosteo Inc

📍 West Lafayette, IN

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Title : Bookkeeper Location: Purdue Research Park in West Lafayette, Indiana Compensation: Starting at $18/hour but negotiable based on experience Job type: part time 20+ hours a week Benefits

4. $16/hr Warehouse Technician - Part Time

🏛️ SPIN

📍 West Lafayette, IN

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

About the Role At Spin, we give people the Freedom to Move. Spin Mobility is an essential service that provides shared electric scooters in your area, enabling our customers easy access to safe ...

