Avon, CO

These Avon companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Posted by 
Avon News Beat
Avon News Beat
 7 days ago

(Avon, CO) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Avon companies are hiring people without prior experience today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RoJTw_0bSO7bPn00

1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Avon, CO

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Field Crew

🏛️ Rockridge Building Company

📍 Breckenridge, CO

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* Field Crew Team * Carpentry * Snow Removal * Fence Installing * General Cleaning * Drywall Repair

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Cooks (Entry- Level)

🏛️ Nexeo HR - Denver

📍 Vail, CO

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nexeo HR has partnered with a landmark multi-award-winning Italian Restaurant located in beautiful Vail, Colorado and we are hiring Cooks . Great pay, benefits, and free lodging for those qualified ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Management Trainee

🏛️ FirstBank

📍 Eagle, CO

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

FirstBank is currently recruiting quality candidates to enter our Management Training Program. As a Management Trainee, you can move into a stimulating management position within a short period of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Customer Service Sales Representative

🏛️ Farmers Insurance District 50

📍 Frisco, CO

💰 $18 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our office is growing! We are looking to hire the right individual to join our outstanding Customer Service Sales Team at an entry level with the opportunity to grow. We are currently seeking a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Breckenridge, CO

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Front Desk Agent - Part-time

🏛️ The Christie Lodge

📍 Avon, CO

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location The Christie Lodge - Avon, CO Position Type Part Time Education Level None Salary Range $17.50 Hourly Job Shift Evening Description Christie Lodge has been a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Merchandiser-1,500 Sign on Bonus

🏛️ Breakthru Beverage Group

📍 Vail, CO

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview: We are experts in the beer, wine and spirits industry looking for individuals who share our passion for customer service and are excited by the prospect of an entry-level sales role with ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Customer Service & Furniture Movers

🏛️ Summit Habitat for Humanity ReStore

📍 Silverthorne, CO

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Customer Service & Furniture Movers - Summit Habitat for Humanity ReStore Now Hiring: Customer Service & Furniture Movers No experience necessary; $18/hour starting. We are an Equal Opportunity ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Auto Glass Technician Trainee

🏛️ Safelite

📍 Frisco, CO

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now offering a $500 sign on bonus! You've probably never thought about working with auto glass for a living -- you're not alone! Our everyday heroes come from all sorts of backgrounds, many of which ...

Click Here to Apply Now

