'Fleishman Is in Trouble' FX Mini-Series Taps 'Little Miss Sunshine' Directors for Several Episodes

We are well over a year from having to worry about Xenomorphs walking on Earth, given the current timetable for FX’s Alien TV series from Fargo‘s Noah Hawley. Acknowledging that the series is, pun noted, a “beast” to put together (involving as it does much world-building), FX Networks chief John Landgraf shared on Friday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour that “We’re well into it,” and that he has “optimism it will roll out in 2023…. It probably will roll out in 2023.” Hawley himself said in a July Vanity Fair interview that he was aiming to get the cameras rolling...