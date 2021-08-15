'Fleishman Is in Trouble' FX Mini-Series Taps 'Little Miss Sunshine' Directors for Several Episodes
It's official: the upcoming miniseries Fleishman Is in Trouble has tapped Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton (the directors of Little Miss Sunshine) to direct several episodes of the upcoming FX on Hulu show. It will be a limited miniseries based on a popular novel of the same name. The show was first announced back in the fall of 2019, but has likely suffered the same production slowdowns as many other TV shows and movies due to the ongoing pandemic.collider.com
