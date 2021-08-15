Simu Liu slams Disney CEO over 'experiment' comment

When Disney announced that they were going to be putting Mulan in theaters in locations where COVID-19 was more under control and on Disney+ with Premier Access, it was called an "experiment." That experiment must have worked out all right because Raya and the Last Dragon, Cruella, Black Widow, and Jungle Crusie all released in similar matters. Now we're coming up on yet another experiment, and once again, it is a POC lead film that is being called the "experiment." During the Disney investor call, Bob Chapek said that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings would not have a hybrid release despite rising COVID-19 numbers and that it and Free Guy would be "experiments" in a 45-day release model. Free Guy is one of the Fox holdover movies, so it was more or less confirmed by Disney that they couldn't do a hybrid release on that one if they wanted to, but Shang-Chi does not have that restriction. Star Simu Liu appears to have taken issue with the idea that his movie is being seen as an experiment.