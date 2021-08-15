Cancel
Simu Liu slams Disney CEO over 'experiment' comment

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], August 15 (ANI): Actor Simu Liu on Saturday responded to a comment made by Disney CEO Bob Chapek, who said the upcoming 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' was an "experiment" for the company. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chapek made the remark during an earnings...

